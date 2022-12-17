ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bakersfield Californian

UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54

DETROIT (5-8) Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Liddell 6-18 5-5 18, Davis 6-20 3-4 17, Moss 1-6 1-2 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 9-12 54. CINCINNATI (9-4) Lakhin 8-10...
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

EAST CAROLINA 60, HIGH POINT 49

Percentages: FG .266, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-25, .080 (Austin 1-6, Thiam 1-8, Izunabor 0-1, Perez 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Childress 0-2, House 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Holt). Turnovers: 15 (Flowers 2, Harvey 2, Holt 2, House 2, Randleman 2, Childress, Koverman, Taylor, Thiam,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

VCU 74, NAVY 52

Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (MacDonald 4-5, Nelson 3-5, Yoder 1-3, Deaver 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Inge 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Benigni 5, Deaver 4, MacDonald 3, Yoder 3, Inge 2). Steals: 5 (Deaver 2, Benigni, Dorsey,...
RICHMOND, VA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 19 Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

FLORIDA A&M (2-8) Barrs 1-2 0-0 2, Bates 7-10 5-6 21, Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Tillmon 4-10 0-0 10, Louis-Jeune 2-4 1-1 5, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Stevens 5-8 1-1 13, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Eisa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-8 68. KENTUCKY (8-3) Livingston...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

North Carolina 80, Michigan 76

MICHIGAN (7-3) Williams 2-9 2-2 8, Dickinson 3-9 3-4 9, Bufkin 7-10 6-7 22, Je.Howard 6-12 2-3 17, McDaniel 3-10 1-2 7, Baker 3-5 1-2 9, Reed 2-6 0-1 4, Ja.Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Tschetter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-21 76. NORTH CAROLINA (8-4) Black 4-7 0-2 9, Nance...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

COLORADO 86, SOUTHERN UTAH 78

Percentages: FG .409, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Fausett 3-4, Healy 3-5, Butler 3-7, Jones 2-6, D.Allen 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Spurgin 5). Turnovers: 15 (Spurgin 6, Butler 2, D.Allen 2, Jones 2, Barnes, Fausett, Healy). Steals:...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Bakersfield Californian

UCF 73, STETSON 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Brown 3-6, Oglesby 2-3, Smith 2-4, Panzo 1-5, Blackmon 1-6, Peek 0-1, Tumblin 0-1, Swenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tumblin). Turnovers: 7 (Swenson 3, Diawara, Harrison, Oglesby, Peek). Steals: 3 (Blackmon, Diawara, Panzo). Technical Fouls:...
ORLANDO, FL
Bakersfield Californian

RICHMOND 81, BUCKNELL 71

Percentages: FG .490, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rice 4-5, Edmonds 3-5, Forrest 2-4, Motta 1-3, van der Heijden 1-5, Fulton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Screen, Timmerman). Turnovers: 12 (Timmerman 4, Screen 3, Rice 2, Adoh, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 3 (Edmonds, Fulton, Rice).
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CLEVELAND STATE 78, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 48

Percentages: FG .340, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Turner 4-6, Wiehe 3-6, Collinsworth 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Totton 1-4, Kolar 1-6, Kratzer 0-1, Austing 0-2, Cluxton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Collinsworth 4, Dunn 3, Wiehe 2, Austing, Gardner, Kolar, Turner). Steals: 2...
CLEVELAND, OH

