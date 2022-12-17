ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Wednesday's Scores

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Salesianum, Del. 48. United Christian Academy, N.J. 40, Kimberton Waldorf School 25. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
Richmond 81, Bucknell 71

BUCKNELL (7-5) Motta 2-5 0-0 5, Screen 5-9 1-2 11, Timmerman 2-3 2-4 6, Edmonds 3-6 4-4 13, Rice 6-11 3-5 19, van der Heijden 3-8 0-1 7, Forrest 2-6 0-0 6, Fulton 1-2 0-2 2, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 2, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 10-18 71.
