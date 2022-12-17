Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Wednesday's Scores
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Salesianum, Del. 48. United Christian Academy, N.J. 40, Kimberton Waldorf School 25. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
Richmond 81, Bucknell 71
BUCKNELL (7-5) Motta 2-5 0-0 5, Screen 5-9 1-2 11, Timmerman 2-3 2-4 6, Edmonds 3-6 4-4 13, Rice 6-11 3-5 19, van der Heijden 3-8 0-1 7, Forrest 2-6 0-0 6, Fulton 1-2 0-2 2, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 2, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 10-18 71.
