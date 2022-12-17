ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Once homeless woman gets new home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior

Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously

I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Lubbock Designer Store Has Adorable Fast-Food-Themed Christmas Ornaments

When I was a kid, my parents had a pretty traditional Christmas tree. Lots of red and white and green. I always wanted purple and pink and random silly ornaments, but they are a bit more conventional than I am. Now that I'm an adult, I get to put whatever I want on my tree, which has been pretty fun. My tree at home is decked out with purple ribbons and neon ornaments and definitely isn't for everyone, but I love it!
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Adventure Park is having Christmas in the Park

LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to have some holiday fun. Adventure Park announced it will host “Christmas in the Park.” The event will also have ice skating. Adventure Park also said there is so much for the whole family to do during the holiday break. Adventure Park is located at 5110 29th Drive. You can also reach them at 806-793-7275 or on Facebook: ADVENTURE PARK.
LUBBOCK, TX

