Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Once homeless woman gets new home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
‘Caring and loving person’: Family asks for community’s help after Lubbock man found dead in backyard
A GoFundMe account for the family of 40-year-old Patrick Jones raised more than $4,000 as of Tuesday evening. The Lubbock Police Department said Jones was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day. The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down. “You do the crime, […]
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
Lubbock Police Look For Public’s Help To Solve Mysterious Death
Lubbock Police has taken to social media in hopes that someone knows something that could help them solve the mysterious death of Patrick Jones, a man who was found dead in his backyard by a neighbor. Patrick was found with serious injuries. Here is LPD's Press Release:. Metro Unit Asking...
KCBD
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
KCBD
Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mother in Hale Center is outraged after learning a teacher was allegedly involved in an improper relationship with her son. Leticia said she learned of the allegations on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, when she went to Hale Center High School to pick up her 15-year-old son.
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
KCBD
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
KCBD
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
This Lubbock Designer Store Has Adorable Fast-Food-Themed Christmas Ornaments
When I was a kid, my parents had a pretty traditional Christmas tree. Lots of red and white and green. I always wanted purple and pink and random silly ornaments, but they are a bit more conventional than I am. Now that I'm an adult, I get to put whatever I want on my tree, which has been pretty fun. My tree at home is decked out with purple ribbons and neon ornaments and definitely isn't for everyone, but I love it!
‘It’s never going to be the same’: Hockley Co. fire victim remembered at local Pizza Hut
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Last week, 75-year-old Edith Ostrander lost her life in a house fire in Hockley County. It turns out, she had worked at the Wolfforth Pizza Hut at for 13 years. Now, her work family is raising money to support her funeral expenses. Those closest to Edith knew her as Elaine. They described […]
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
KCBD
LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
Wanted man took dead father’s money, Lubbock arrest warrant said
The Lubbock, Texas man, Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, who was wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse was accused of taking money from his dead father’s accounts, according to an arrest warrant.
everythinglubbock.com
Adventure Park is having Christmas in the Park
LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to have some holiday fun. Adventure Park announced it will host “Christmas in the Park.” The event will also have ice skating. Adventure Park also said there is so much for the whole family to do during the holiday break. Adventure Park is located at 5110 29th Drive. You can also reach them at 806-793-7275 or on Facebook: ADVENTURE PARK.
Comments / 1