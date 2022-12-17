First holiday giveaway hosted at local boxing academy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The first holiday gift giveaway happened at Deezol Boxing Academy in Youngstown.

Steel Valley Moving and Centers for Hearing Care were in charge of organizing the event. Thirty-four kids were given free holiday gifts and toys as part of giving back for the season.

Families and children got to eat, play, check out the boxing arena and open gifts.

“[I’m looking forward to] smiles on the kid’s faces, smiles on the parent’s faces, because I know the holidays can get stressful at times,” Emanuel Valentin, event organizer, said.

Five game consoles were also given away.

