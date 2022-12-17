Read full article on original website
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance
Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
NORTH CAROLINA 80, MICHIGAN 76
Percentages: FG .419, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Je.Howard 3-7, Baker 2-3, Bufkin 2-3, Williams 2-6, Ja.Howard 0-1, McDaniel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Reed 3, Dickinson, Je.Howard). Turnovers: 10 (Dickinson 3, Je.Howard 2, McDaniel 2, Reed 2, Williams). Steals: 6 (Je.Howard 2, McDaniel...
EAST CAROLINA 60, HIGH POINT 49
Percentages: FG .266, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-25, .080 (Austin 1-6, Thiam 1-8, Izunabor 0-1, Perez 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Childress 0-2, House 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Holt). Turnovers: 15 (Flowers 2, Harvey 2, Holt 2, House 2, Randleman 2, Childress, Koverman, Taylor, Thiam,...
CINCINNATI 72, DETROIT MERCY 54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Anderson 3-7, Davis 2-8, Phillips 1-2, Liddell 1-3, Moss 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Koka 2, Liddell, Moss). Turnovers: 16 (Davis 5, Liddell 4, LeGreair 2, Moss 2, Anderson, Jones, Koka). Steals: 3 (Liddell 2, Parks).
VCU 74, NAVY 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (MacDonald 4-5, Nelson 3-5, Yoder 1-3, Deaver 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Inge 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Benigni 5, Deaver 4, MacDonald 3, Yoder 3, Inge 2). Steals: 5 (Deaver 2, Benigni, Dorsey,...
UCF 73, STETSON 58
Percentages: FG .383, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Brown 3-6, Oglesby 2-3, Smith 2-4, Panzo 1-5, Blackmon 1-6, Peek 0-1, Tumblin 0-1, Swenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tumblin). Turnovers: 7 (Swenson 3, Diawara, Harrison, Oglesby, Peek). Steals: 3 (Blackmon, Diawara, Panzo). Technical Fouls:...
BOSTON COLLEGE 70, NO. 21 VIRGINIA TECH 65, OT
Percentages: FG .409, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Maddox 2-6, Cattoor 1-3, Basile 1-4, Pedulla 1-5, Collins 0-1, Mutts 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mutts 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 15 (Mutts 5, Pedulla 4, Cattoor 2, Basile, Collins, Kidd, Maddox). Steals: 4 (Mutts 2, Basile,...
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 88, FLORIDA A&M 68
Percentages: FG .520, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Bates 2-3, Stevens 2-3, Williams 2-3, Tillmon 2-5, Smith 1-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barrs). Turnovers: 11 (Tillmon 5, Bates 3, Barrs, Smith, Stevens). Steals: 1 (Smith). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Livingston153-41-20-2018. Tshiebwe284-66-63-81214. Ware191-42-34-5024. Wallace3210-152-51-29327.
OHIO 95, DELAWARE 76
Percentages: FG .524, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (M.Brown 3-4, A.Brown 2-2, Clayton 2-6, James 1-1, Hunter 1-5, Baker 0-1, Roderick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hunter 2, A.Brown, Adelodun, Clayton, James, Roderick, Wilson, Wiznitzer). Steals: 6 (Hunter 3, A.Brown 2, M.Brown).
CLEVELAND STATE 78, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 48
Percentages: FG .340, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Turner 4-6, Wiehe 3-6, Collinsworth 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Totton 1-4, Kolar 1-6, Kratzer 0-1, Austing 0-2, Cluxton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Collinsworth 4, Dunn 3, Wiehe 2, Austing, Gardner, Kolar, Turner). Steals: 2...
VILLANOVA 78, ST. JOHN'S 63
Percentages: FG .360, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Storr 3-5, Mathis 2-5, Jones 1-5, Curbelo 0-1, Stanley 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-4, Alexander 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Soriano 4, Addae-Wusu). Turnovers: 12 (Addae-Wusu 3, Soriano 3, Alexander 2, Jones 2, Curbelo, Storr). Steals: 7 (Alexander...
NORTHERN IOWA 62, ST. BONAVENTURE 52
Percentages: FG .368, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Farell 3-8, Banks 2-8, Luc 2-8, Flowers 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Luc 3, Venning 3, Amadasun 2, Banks 2, Farell, Flowers). Steals: 5 (Hill 2, Evans, Flowers, Luc). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. N. IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
No. 3 Ohio St. 84, No. 16 Oregon 67
OHIO ST. (13-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.5, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Mikulasikova 5-10, Mikesell 5-7, Harris 1-2, Thierry 1-2, McMahon 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Thierry 2, Bristow 1) Turnovers: 14 (McMahon 3, Mikulasikova 3, Harris 3, Mikesell 2, Thierry 2, Bristow 1) Steals: 5 (Mikesell 2, Thierry 2, Mikulasikova...
