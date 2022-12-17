Lamont Payne had to admit this is all a bit surreal. Kids say that word —surreal — a lot on singing day, and it is warranted because it is a life-changing time for them and their families. But when Payne, who inked his letter of intent with Penn State Wednesday, found himself talking about things being surreal, he didn’t leave it with the family. He talked about his community, too.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO