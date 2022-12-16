Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
‘Dire Situation:’ Warren County Community Supports Elderly Couple Desperate To Dig New Well
The Warren County community is coming together during the holiday season to support a beloved couple in desperate need of a new well after years of ongoing medical and financial issues from a head-on crash. Longtime Warren County residents Walter and Brenda Kuntz were in a head-on car accident about...
essexnewsdaily.com
Kelly School, West Orange library team up for Multilingual Library Night
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 5, Kelly Elementary School and the West Orange Public Library co-hosted a Multilingual Library Night. Parents enjoyed a tour of the library, learning about the resources and programs available to their children and the community. Several families signed up for their first library cards and borrowed their first books.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
Jersey City sneaker shop hosts gift giveaway
A local business is spreading holiday cheer while giving back to its community.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday night in Jersey City. According to police at around 7:30 pm, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported the fatal assault at the intersection of 40th Street and New York Avenue. The victim, an unidentified male was stabbed to death by an unknown attacker. Police did not release any further information regarding this deadly incident at this time. No suspects were reported and no arrests have been announced. The post Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video shows NJ Transit driver getting stomped before pulling gun on teen attackers
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City pulled the gun and fired after getting stomped by a group of teens, a video of the incident showed. The 9-second video has been posted in multiple social media platforms, with the hashtag #freethebusdriver. The driver,...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
essexnewsdaily.com
Jane Stack
On Wednesday December 14, 2022, Jane Stack passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Bloomfield to the late Jacob and Lilian Kugelmann, Jane attended Immaculate Conception High school, class of 1950. Jane belonged to the St. Thomas September Club and the Belleville Club, where she enjoyed many activities with her friends. By nature, Jane was very friendly and a social butterfly. She also loved the beach, traveling, and dancing. Most importantly, Jane treasured her family.
wrnjradio.com
Woman accused of shoplifting, hitting loss prevention officer with vehicle in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Union County woman is accused of shoplifting items from ShopRite in Hanover Township before hitting a loss prevention officer in the parking lot, according to police. On Dec. 9, police responded to the ShopRite for a shoplifting in progress. The vehicle fled...
NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot while police were responding to what they described as "a family dispute" at an apartment in Brooklyn
wrnjradio.com
Woman pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York woman has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Desiree Vanwingerden, 31, of Middletown pled guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 13 before the Honorable...
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
$5 Turns To $1.5M For Jersey Shore Woman In Atlantic City Who Tipped Dealers $75K
A Monmouth County woman became a millionaire in about one minute after placing a $5 bet in Atlantic City, News 12 reports. She hit the mega jackpot in "Progressive Poker" at Harrah's Resort to take home a cool $1.5 million, the outlet said. Before she left, she kept spirits high...
