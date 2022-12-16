ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Kelly School, West Orange library team up for Multilingual Library Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 5, Kelly Elementary School and the West Orange Public Library co-hosted a Multilingual Library Night. Parents enjoyed a tour of the library, learning about the resources and programs available to their children and the community. Several families signed up for their first library cards and borrowed their first books.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday night in Jersey City. According to police at around 7:30 pm, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported the fatal assault at the intersection of 40th Street and New York Avenue. The victim, an unidentified male was stabbed to death by an unknown attacker. Police did not release any further information regarding this deadly incident at this time. No suspects were reported and no arrests have been announced. The post Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Jane Stack

On Wednesday December 14, 2022, Jane Stack passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Bloomfield to the late Jacob and Lilian Kugelmann, Jane attended Immaculate Conception High school, class of 1950. Jane belonged to the St. Thomas September Club and the Belleville Club, where she enjoyed many activities with her friends. By nature, Jane was very friendly and a social butterfly. She also loved the beach, traveling, and dancing. Most importantly, Jane treasured her family.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY

