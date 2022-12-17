Read full article on original website
Steve A. Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Steve A. Galvan, 64, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Johnny Everett Schwab, 69, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Johnny Everett Schwab, 69 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
Pam Willson, 66, of Brookesmith
Pam Willson, age 66, of Brookesmith passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Abilene. Pam’s wishes were to be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Johnny Sandoval, 61, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, December 18, 2022 in San Angelo. Parents: Jose Sandoval and Rosa (Trevino) Sandoval. Family Rec. Friends: 6 to 8 Tuesday evening with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. S U R V I V O R S. Mother: Rosa...
Lula Ann Hawkins, 79, of Brownwood
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Lula will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Heartland REALTORS Presents Donation to Salvation Army of Brownwood
Tuesday morning, representatives of Heartland REALTORS made a special check presentation in the amount of $4,520 to the Salvation Army of Brownwood. Rodney Martin has served this year as President of Heartland REALTORS. “Every year, Heartland REALTORS has our Christmas party in early December. Each year we have an auction...
Hunting Accident Sends One to Fort Worth Hospital
According to information from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department:. On December 16th at approximately 2:26 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24500 Block of Hwy 279 N. where a 70-year-old male was involved in a hunting accident causing him to be shot in the left upper arm with a 12-gauge shotgun at point blank range.
Weekly Sports Schedule Dec. 20-24
Bangs at Brownwood, 11:15 a.m. Snyder at Brownwood, 12:30 p.m. Brock at Early, 5:15 p.m. Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.
Fire Friday Causes $60,000 in Damage
The Brownwood Fire Department, with assistance from Early Fire, Lifeguard Ambulance, Red Cross and Oncor, responded to a house fire at 5:35 pm on Friday, December 16. The location was 3310 Stephen F. Austin, Lot 22 in Brownwood. According to the report from the Brownwood Fire Department, the fire had vented through the roof. Extensive overhaul was done due to fire that spread into the void space between the ceiling and the roof. Fire crews were able to save most of the occupant’s belongings by covering them up with salvage covers. Two occupants were displaced along with their two dogs. Red Cross assisted with housing for the residents. The Fire Department spent just under three hours on the scene. The cause of the fire was “unintentional, electrical in nature”. The amount of damage was $60,000. The fire originated in the kitchen. There were no injuries.
Brownwood Community Church Opens Up GriefShare To Community
Griefshare, a ministry of Church Initiative, is an organization focused on counseling those who have lost loved ones. Griefshare groups can be found in churches all across the country, and even at Brownwood Community Church. “This is a sharing, educational, support opportunity for anyone who has lost a loved one....
Wind Chill Watch Issued for Brown and Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for all of the KOXE listening area, and most of West Central Texas, from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels, resulting in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are anticipated in Brown and surrounding counties. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded.
Bitterly Cold Temps Arrive Thursday Morning
Arctic air arrives early Thursday morning and temperatures will plunge quickly, staying below freezing until Saturday afternoon. “I expect the cold front to arrive between 6:00 am and 8:00 am on Thursday morning. Once it passes through, temperatures in the Brown County area will fall from around 40 degrees early Thursday morning to around 22 by noon and 20 by 5:00 pm. Temperatures overnight will continue to chill down to around 10 degrees on Friday morning and struggle to increase to about 25 on Friday afternoon. Friday night the low is forecast near 15 with a high Saturday near 36,” said KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner.
