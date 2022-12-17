Read full article on original website
WGME
Friday storm to bring widespread power outages to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- One final sunny day in store for Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, and then a very impactful storm moves through on Friday bringing high winds, coastal and freshwater flooding, and a power outage threat. Temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend with sunshine returning. Another beautiful day Wednesday. Winds will be...
VTrans preparing for upcoming major storm
With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing. Oh, and don't even get me started about how the ground wasn't frozen enough and now a good portion of my driveway is on my lawn.
NECN
Maine Braces for Another Friday Storm As it Cleans Up From the Last One
Maine is beginning a week that is expected to be book-ended by storms. On Monday, the state was still feeling the impacts of a nor’easter that arrived on Friday, dumping two feet or more of snow on some communities. The weekend full of slush and heavy, wet flakes resulted...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
WGME
LifeFlight of Maine 'completes the fleet' with third helicopter
After a 5-year $20 million campaign, LifeFlight of Maine has completed its fleet. The organization says they now have three upgraded critical care helicopters. LifeFlight of Maine says having the three identical choppers creates a standardization that is important for pilots, clinical crews, and mechanics who work across the fleet.
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
WGME
Maine woman seriously injured in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK (WGME) -- A South Paris woman was seriously injured after her car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Woodstock Wednesday morning, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 201 South Main Street, also known as Rt. 26. Deputies say a 45-year-old South Paris woman...
WGME
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
newscentermaine.com
Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter
MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
WGME
Pleasant Mountain reopens after weekend without power
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- After being closed this weekend due to power outages, Pleasant Mountain is back open. The general manager says they received about 18 inches of snow during the storm. While the snow created a good base layer for skiing, he says the mountain was not able to open...
WMTW
Quiet days ahead before Nor'easter hits Friday
Temperatures are seasonable today topping out in the 30s in most places. Gusty northwesterly winds will keep it feeling like the low to mid-20s through the afternoon. Plentiful sunshine is expected across southern Maine with clouds in the mountains as well as a chance for some light snow showers. Elsewhere, a dry and breezy day is expected. Tuesday features similar conditions and quiet weather holds mid-week.
WGME
CMP tells Oxford County customers that power should be restored by Tuesday night
OXFORD (WGME) -- For a third straight day, line crews were out in force, working to restore power from Friday’s snowstorm. The nor’easter, that carried over into Saturday, left more than 100,000 CMP customers without power in Maine. Right now, CMP is reporting thousands of customers in the...
WGME
Vehicle catches fire following crash on Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND (WGME) – Part of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down due to a crash in the Portland area. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the crash happened on the southbound side between Exit 52 in Falmouth and Exit 48 in Portland. Drivers traveling southbound are being diverted off...
Massachusetts weather: Winter storm hit town with nearly 19 inches of snow
While much of Massachusetts saw it rain cats and dogs on Friday, one community experienced the equivalent with snow. In the Berkshire County town of Savoy, 18.8 inches of snow fell, marking the highest snowfall total reported in the state from the winter storm that swept through New England on Friday.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
WMTW
Storm pulling away, slippery on untreated roads
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region
While the state’s largest utility said it had already restored power to thousands of customers, more than 51,000 remained without electricity, with further outages possible. Read the story on VTDigger here: Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region.
