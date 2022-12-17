Read full article on original website
Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus Museum
Plenty of visitors have left positive reviews, remarking the must-see memorabilia and the amazing staff who truly know their stuff about the area. One visitor on Google says:. “The Citrus Museum is a must see in Indian River County because it is one fabulous experience for all ages. It is a small space but it delivers a big presentation of how the world's best citrus started in this area.”
veronews.com
Ball Kids Needed for the Vero Beach International Open!
This January, Grand Harbor will be hosting the 2023 Vero Beach International Open. The tournament director has reached out to Crossover seeking ball kids to assist with the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for students to experience all things tennis while also earning volunteer hours. Every student volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, box lunch, two tickets for parents to watch the tournament & more!
veronews.com
Steve Bradbury Brings Plein Air Drawings To The Center for Spiritual Care
The exceptional drawings of Steve Bradbury, a remarkably sensitive chronicler of Florida river and landscapes whose classical Asian influence is unmistakable, will be shown at the Center for Spiritual Care Jan. 6-27. The exhibition opens with an artist’s reception for viewers Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The...
sebastiandaily.com
Restaurants, Bars, and Stores Open Christmas Day in Sebastian, Florida
There’s nothing worse than waking up on Christmas 2022 morning and realizing you’re out of milk, eggs, or in my case, oatmeal. But no worries, we have you covered with a list of local restaurants, bars, and stores open on Christmas Day. Please be kind to the people...
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 19
Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
foxsports640.com
Alligator found swimming in ocean near the Jupiter Inlet
JUPITER, FL– A local aerial photographer was expecting to film blacktip sharks migrating this weekend but instead found an alligator swimming in the ocean. The rare situation unfolded on Saturday…
veronews.com
Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence
Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy’s GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
veronews.com
Fellsmere awarded $700K for community development
Fellsmere was one of 48 cities and counties to be awarded state funding toward community development Wednesday, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $700,000 grant for the city will go toward replacing streets, sidewalks and landscaping from North Broadway Street to South Broadway Street, officials said. “Making...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MOBILE ECMO SAVED THE LIFE OF A PORT ST. LUCIE WOMAN WHO NOW FIGHTS TO RECLAIM WHAT SHE ONCE HAD
December 20. 2022 – Melissa Stagg no longer takes for granted what comes naturally to most people. Walking, bathing herself, and living a life without potent medications are all recent milestones, ones the Port St. Lucie woman doctors call a “medical unicorn” couldn’t have imagined just six months earlier.
veronews.com
Oceanside Rotary Club with the help of other businesses makes some IRC School kids Christmas
The Vero Beach Oceanside Rotary Club, The Kanner Group of Raymond James, Billero & Billero Properties, Main Street Vero Beach, and The Daley Group with Douglas Elliman all helped spread holiday cheer to our local high school students enrolled in the School District of Indian River County Homeless Education Program. These strong young men and women are in some of the most tough and trying situations, that you or I may never know or come to experience, BUT are still striving everyday to make their way through high school in order to better their lives and their futures. And with help, we were able to provide over 130 gift bags filled with essentials, toiletries, clothing and gift cards to these young students. Because of members’ generous contributions, we were able to brighten the lives of over 65 young men and women this holiday season.
Vero Beach resident claims $2 million Florida Lottery ticket
The Florida Lottery announced that a 30-year-old Treasure Coast resident claimed a big prize. The winnings were received as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Kayleigh McEnany spoke in Vero Beach at Care Net’s Fall Fundraiser
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany captivated the hearts of hundreds of local pro-life supporters at Care Net’s Annual Fall Fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th. “What an honor it is to be here tonight in my home state, supporting the cause that is nearest and dearest to my heart and very much in line with my faith, which is the cause of life.”
tripsavvy.com
14 Top Things to Do in Vero Beach, Florida
Located on Florida's east coast, halfway between West Palm Beach and Cape Canaveral, Vero Beach is a hub for those looking for a place to relax. With access to the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon, the city offers plenty of opportunities for water adventures. Vero Beach blends the historic and the modern, too, as it was home to the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training site in the South. Truly, there is something to do for everyone visiting this city on the Treasure Coast of Florida. Here are the top things to do while in Vero Beach.
mynews13.com
Resident says construction truck noise poses a problem on Viera street
VIERA, Fla. — Construction trucks are a common sight on a residential street in a Brevard County community, but resident Jeanne Diargo says she would like them to find another way to their job site. Dirago says the vehicles use Addison Drive in the Viera area to head west...
sebastiandaily.com
Former Indian River County Administrator Sentenced to Probation in Stalking Case
19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Robyn E. Stone sentenced former Indian River County Administrator Joseph Baird to 12 months probation in a stalking case. However, adjudication was withheld. “The Court, in this case, withheld adjudication after hearing a day’s worth of allegations … as such Mr. Baird was not convicted...
cw34.com
$2 million top prize scratch-off ticket sold in Sebastian
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone from Vero Beach is $2 million richer, after winning the top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASHscratch-off game. The top prize was claimed by Taylor Lubas, 30, trustee ofthe Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The...
cw34.com
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman dreams of running the Boston Marathon for charity
Tammy Stoops, of Sebastian, Florida, has a dream of racing in the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023. She is running to raise money for charity. Stoops started running in 2014 to lose weight. Her first 5k was in 2015, and her first half marathon was in 2016. In 2017, she completed her first full marathon.
