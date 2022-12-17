The Vero Beach Oceanside Rotary Club, The Kanner Group of Raymond James, Billero & Billero Properties, Main Street Vero Beach, and The Daley Group with Douglas Elliman all helped spread holiday cheer to our local high school students enrolled in the School District of Indian River County Homeless Education Program. These strong young men and women are in some of the most tough and trying situations, that you or I may never know or come to experience, BUT are still striving everyday to make their way through high school in order to better their lives and their futures. And with help, we were able to provide over 130 gift bags filled with essentials, toiletries, clothing and gift cards to these young students. Because of members’ generous contributions, we were able to brighten the lives of over 65 young men and women this holiday season.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO