ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus Museum

Plenty of visitors have left positive reviews, remarking the must-see memorabilia and the amazing staff who truly know their stuff about the area. One visitor on Google says:. “The Citrus Museum is a must see in Indian River County because it is one fabulous experience for all ages. It is a small space but it delivers a big presentation of how the world's best citrus started in this area.”
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Ball Kids Needed for the Vero Beach International Open!

This January, Grand Harbor will be hosting the 2023 Vero Beach International Open. The tournament director has reached out to Crossover seeking ball kids to assist with the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for students to experience all things tennis while also earning volunteer hours. Every student volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, box lunch, two tickets for parents to watch the tournament & more!
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Steve Bradbury Brings Plein Air Drawings To The Center for Spiritual Care

The exceptional drawings of Steve Bradbury, a remarkably sensitive chronicler of Florida river and landscapes whose classical Asian influence is unmistakable, will be shown at the Center for Spiritual Care Jan. 6-27. The exhibition opens with an artist’s reception for viewers Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Dec. 19

Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence

Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy’s GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Fellsmere awarded $700K for community development

Fellsmere was one of 48 cities and counties to be awarded state funding toward community development Wednesday, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $700,000 grant for the city will go toward replacing streets, sidewalks and landscaping from North Broadway Street to South Broadway Street, officials said. “Making...
FELLSMERE, FL
veronews.com

Oceanside Rotary Club with the help of other businesses makes some IRC School kids Christmas

The Vero Beach Oceanside Rotary Club, The Kanner Group of Raymond James, Billero & Billero Properties, Main Street Vero Beach, and The Daley Group with Douglas Elliman all helped spread holiday cheer to our local high school students enrolled in the School District of Indian River County Homeless Education Program. These strong young men and women are in some of the most tough and trying situations, that you or I may never know or come to experience, BUT are still striving everyday to make their way through high school in order to better their lives and their futures. And with help, we were able to provide over 130 gift bags filled with essentials, toiletries, clothing and gift cards to these young students. Because of members’ generous contributions, we were able to brighten the lives of over 65 young men and women this holiday season.
VERO BEACH, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Kayleigh McEnany spoke in Vero Beach at Care Net’s Fall Fundraiser

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany captivated the hearts of hundreds of local pro-life supporters at Care Net’s Annual Fall Fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th. “What an honor it is to be here tonight in my home state, supporting the cause that is nearest and dearest to my heart and very much in line with my faith, which is the cause of life.”
VERO BEACH, FL
tripsavvy.com

14 Top Things to Do in Vero Beach, Florida

Located on Florida's east coast, halfway between West Palm Beach and Cape Canaveral, Vero Beach is a hub for those looking for a place to relax. With access to the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon, the city offers plenty of opportunities for water adventures. Vero Beach blends the historic and the modern, too, as it was home to the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training site in the South. Truly, there is something to do for everyone visiting this city on the Treasure Coast of Florida. Here are the top things to do while in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

$2 million top prize scratch-off ticket sold in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone from Vero Beach is $2 million richer, after winning the top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASHscratch-off game. The top prize was claimed by Taylor Lubas, 30, trustee ofthe Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman dreams of running the Boston Marathon for charity

Tammy Stoops, of Sebastian, Florida, has a dream of racing in the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023. She is running to raise money for charity. Stoops started running in 2014 to lose weight. Her first 5k was in 2015, and her first half marathon was in 2016. In 2017, she completed her first full marathon.
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy