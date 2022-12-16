ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
Kraken Cafe serves up gourmet burgers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraken Cafe started out as a food truck eight years ago. Now, you can get their gourmet burgers at their restaurant at 855 E. Twain Ave. Owner Kayla Bonner joined us to talk more about what they're serving up.
Hit shows 'NEWSical,' 'Musical About Star Wars' arrive on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is buzzing with laughter courtesy of two of off-Broadway's biggest hits: the award-winning "NEWSical The Musical" and "A Musical About Star Wars." Tom D'Angora, Kristin Alderson, Taylor Crousore and Carly Sakolove joined us to talk about the shows. Visit VTheater.com to...
