Related
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Alabama Football: No surprise Nick Saban proved naysayers wrong – again
Going back to at least last January, writing off Alabama football coach, Nick Saban has been a popular theme. The general assessment was Nick Saban was out of touch with the game of college football. Many reasons why were offered, the loudest being at Saban’s age he could no longer connect with teenage recruits.
NSD23 | Early signing period begins for high school football
NSD23 | Early signing period begins for high school football. Local Roll Call for Acadiana Athletes.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
NFL picks against the spread for every team in Week 16 (Bills will demolish Bears)
There are three weeks left of the NFL season, so we need to take advantage of every opportunity we have left to bet. Before we know it, it’s going to be the dog days of summer and we’ll only have a 2pm baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds to bet on.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes underwhelm on signing day
The Ohio State football team finished up early signing day with not a lot of surprises. This class failed to deliver top-end talent. The Ohio State football team had an uninspiring early national signing day. Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson swung and missed on its top two targets in defensive ends Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei. A major letdown indeed as these two five-star prospects would have added the firepower that the Buckeyes needed to close out the class. Uiagalelei chose Oregon while Wilson picked Georgia.
Fast-starting San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona State 97-60
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine-game winning streak. Arizona State (11-2) was off to its best start since 2017-18 and entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since Dec. 7, 2020. The Dons (10-4) raced to a 24-2 lead, had a 27-point advantage at the half and a 47-point lead with about six minutes left. They shot 57% from the floor, hitting 15 3-pointers. Shabazz made 8 of 16 shots and 5 of 11 from long range. Isaiah Hawthorne added 19 points, Tyrell Roberts had 14 points and Marcus Williams and 11.
