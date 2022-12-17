ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes underwhelm on signing day

The Ohio State football team finished up early signing day with not a lot of surprises. This class failed to deliver top-end talent. The Ohio State football team had an uninspiring early national signing day. Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson swung and missed on its top two targets in defensive ends Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei. A major letdown indeed as these two five-star prospects would have added the firepower that the Buckeyes needed to close out the class. Uiagalelei chose Oregon while Wilson picked Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Fast-starting San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona State 97-60

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine-game winning streak. Arizona State (11-2) was off to its best start since 2017-18 and entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since Dec. 7, 2020. The Dons (10-4) raced to a 24-2 lead, had a 27-point advantage at the half and a 47-point lead with about six minutes left. They shot 57% from the floor, hitting 15 3-pointers. Shabazz made 8 of 16 shots and 5 of 11 from long range. Isaiah Hawthorne added 19 points, Tyrell Roberts had 14 points and Marcus Williams and 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy