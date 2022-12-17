Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Police Arrest Alleged Suspect in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case
Jacksonville Police arrested a wanted individual in connection to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. Jacksonville Police Detectives arrested 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at the Jacksonville Police Department at approximately 9AM this morning. Armstrong had a previous warrant out for possession of stolen property. Armstrong was also questioned about an incident in South Jacksonville that occurred on Sunday, December 11th.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
1470 WMBD
Canton man arrested after bar threat, allegedly stole a car in Peoria
CANTON, Ill. – Police in Canton say they have a man in custody who was allegedly threatening people at a local bar, and was allegedly in a car stolen from Peoria. Police say they responded to a bar on Elm Street in Canton around 10:30 Saturday night. A male...
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the Missing Person’s Awareness Network are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult and child from Franklin. According to a report by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 38-year-old Charli Anne Decker is missing. She was last seen...
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for Quincy teen charged in death of grandfather set for March
QUINCY — Negotiations with the state’s attorney’s office continue, but a trial for a Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has been placed on the March docket. Hayden Schmidt, 16, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with his...
wlds.com
Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday
Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
wmay.com
Investigation Shows Jacksonville School Regularly Has Students Arrested For Disciplinary Infractions
A Jacksonville school for students with disabilities is under scrutiny for its reliance on police intervention and arrests to deal with its troubled population. An investigation by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune finds the Garrison School in Jacksonville calls police to respond to disturbances there on an average of once every other day, resulting in more than 100 arrests of students over the past five years.
wdbr.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
wlds.com
Ptacek Comments on Trespassing, Recent School Bus Fight Incident
Jacksonville School District 117 says that they have had security issues this year and they want the public to understand they are under obligation to maintain safe environments for students. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that the vast majority of parents in District 117 are tremendous partners with the...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville Police Investigate Shooting that Left One Injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police received a call of a possible disturbance. The call happened on December 17 around 12:40 am. When police arrived at the Jacksonville residence they found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred...
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
muddyrivernews.com
Plainville man arrested Saturday morning after allegedly fleeing crash scene Friday night
PAYSON, Ill. — A Plainville man was arrested early Saturday morning and is in the Adams County Jail after allegedly fleeing a crash scene on foot Friday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the deputies was learned a 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on North 550th just east of Highway 57 when it travelled off the road and overturned.
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
edglentoday.com
Two Face Weapons Charges: Cross-River Crime Task Force Works To Take Guns, Drugs, Fugitive Off Streets
ALTON - Two men were arrested on weapons charges and a third was apprehended on a nationwide fugitive warrant during a deployment Thursday of Madison County’s Cross-River Crime Task Force. The deployment on Thursday marked the unit’s second saturation patrol and focused on the Alton area. Among the subjects...
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered
A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
newschannel20.com
New information in death of woman hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
