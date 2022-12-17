ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Jacksonville Police Arrest Alleged Suspect in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case

Jacksonville Police arrested a wanted individual in connection to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. Jacksonville Police Detectives arrested 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at the Jacksonville Police Department at approximately 9AM this morning. Armstrong had a previous warrant out for possession of stolen property. Armstrong was also questioned about an incident in South Jacksonville that occurred on Sunday, December 11th.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the Missing Person’s Awareness Network are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult and child from Franklin. According to a report by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 38-year-old Charli Anne Decker is missing. She was last seen...
FRANKLIN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Trial for Quincy teen charged in death of grandfather set for March

QUINCY — Negotiations with the state’s attorney’s office continue, but a trial for a Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has been placed on the March docket. Hayden Schmidt, 16, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with his...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday

Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
RUSHVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Investigation Shows Jacksonville School Regularly Has Students Arrested For Disciplinary Infractions

A Jacksonville school for students with disabilities is under scrutiny for its reliance on police intervention and arrests to deal with its troubled population. An investigation by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune finds the Garrison School in Jacksonville calls police to respond to disturbances there on an average of once every other day, resulting in more than 100 arrests of students over the past five years.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wdbr.com

Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody

A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Ptacek Comments on Trespassing, Recent School Bus Fight Incident

Jacksonville School District 117 says that they have had security issues this year and they want the public to understand they are under obligation to maintain safe environments for students. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that the vast majority of parents in District 117 are tremendous partners with the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville Police Investigate Shooting that Left One Injured

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police received a call of a possible disturbance. The call happened on December 17 around 12:40 am. When police arrived at the Jacksonville residence they found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Plainville man arrested Saturday morning after allegedly fleeing crash scene Friday night

PAYSON, Ill. — A Plainville man was arrested early Saturday morning and is in the Adams County Jail after allegedly fleeing a crash scene on foot Friday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the deputies was learned a 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on North 550th just east of Highway 57 when it travelled off the road and overturned.
PLAINVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Body Found Near Hillsboro High School

Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

New Berlin teenager dies in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered

A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
newschannel20.com

New information in death of woman hit by car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning

A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy