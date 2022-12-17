ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

Record $28 million spent on Maine governor's race

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The 2022 Maine governor’s race was reportedly the most expensive in state history. According to the Portland Press Herald, candidates, state party committees, and outside groups raised and spent more than $28.5 million in the race. Just over $8.3 million was spent by the governor candidates...
WGME

Menorah lighting ceremony held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) — Gov. Janet Mills is helping to celebrate Hanukkah. The governor marked Hanukkah on Wednesday at the State House with a Menorah lighting ceremony. The annual event is put together by Rabbi Moshe Wilansky from Chabad of Maine. "One good deed in helping somebody really is...
WGME

LifeFlight of Maine 'completes the fleet' with third helicopter

After a 5-year $20 million campaign, LifeFlight of Maine has completed its fleet. The organization says they now have three upgraded critical care helicopters. LifeFlight of Maine says having the three identical choppers creates a standardization that is important for pilots, clinical crews, and mechanics who work across the fleet.
WGME

Hiker rescued on New Hampshire mountain

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) -- A hiker was rescued this weekend after getting lost on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire. New Hampshire wildlife officials say on Saturday, a solo hiker from Oklahoma contacted the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office in need of help, saying he may have strayed off the trail. The...
WGME

UMaine studies impact of warming Arctic on New England lobster industry

ORONO (WGME) -- You may not think of lobster when you think of melting icebergs, but UMaine researchers are leading a study to show how the two things are related. The $3 million study is focusing how the warming Arctic waters influence lobster in New England and Canada. Researchers will look how the rise in temperatures and melting ice impact the number of lobsters, as well as where they’re found. The goal is to help improve lobster population forecast models and get a deeper understanding of the economic impact of the fishery in coastal communities.
WGME

Friday storm to bring widespread power outages to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- One final sunny day in store for Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, and then a very impactful storm moves through on Friday bringing high winds, coastal and freshwater flooding, and a power outage threat. Temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend with sunshine returning. Another beautiful day Wednesday. Winds will be...
WGME

Maine holds first-ever in-person high school e-sports championship

AUBURN (WGME) -- Teams gathered for the first ever in-person fall e-sports high school state championship at Central Maine Community College Monday. The Maine Principals' Association says teams competed in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Rocket League and League of Legends. Thirty-four schools participated throughout the fall. That was narrowed down...
