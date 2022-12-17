ORONO (WGME) -- You may not think of lobster when you think of melting icebergs, but UMaine researchers are leading a study to show how the two things are related. The $3 million study is focusing how the warming Arctic waters influence lobster in New England and Canada. Researchers will look how the rise in temperatures and melting ice impact the number of lobsters, as well as where they’re found. The goal is to help improve lobster population forecast models and get a deeper understanding of the economic impact of the fishery in coastal communities.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO