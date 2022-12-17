Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
WGME
Record $28 million spent on Maine governor's race
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The 2022 Maine governor’s race was reportedly the most expensive in state history. According to the Portland Press Herald, candidates, state party committees, and outside groups raised and spent more than $28.5 million in the race. Just over $8.3 million was spent by the governor candidates...
WGME
Menorah lighting ceremony held in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) — Gov. Janet Mills is helping to celebrate Hanukkah. The governor marked Hanukkah on Wednesday at the State House with a Menorah lighting ceremony. The annual event is put together by Rabbi Moshe Wilansky from Chabad of Maine. "One good deed in helping somebody really is...
WGME
Thousands of Mainers could end up homeless as pandemic-era relief programs end
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Thousands of Mainers living in hotels could soon be homeless without more resources in place. The Mills administration says that’s a real possibility, especially as a pandemic-era program runs out of money. The governor’s Winter Emergency Energy Relief package has millions of dollars in it for...
WGME
How will Maine spend the money received from Google location services settlement?
Maine's attorney general announced last month that he and 39 other AGs had reached a settlement with Google over its location tracking. At $391.5 million, it's the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history with some of that money coming to Maine. Rick asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “I’ve heard that...
WGME
LifeFlight of Maine 'completes the fleet' with third helicopter
After a 5-year $20 million campaign, LifeFlight of Maine has completed its fleet. The organization says they now have three upgraded critical care helicopters. LifeFlight of Maine says having the three identical choppers creates a standardization that is important for pilots, clinical crews, and mechanics who work across the fleet.
WGME
Report: Maine could see deadliest year since 2008 after 30th homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It could be one of the deadliest years in more than a decade for Maine. Our media partners at the Bangor Daily News say last week's murder in Lewiston was the 30th homicide so far. That's the most since 2008 but fewer than the most all time,...
WGME
SC officials set to announce nation's first electronics detection K-9
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Meet Chip, the nation's first dog trained in searching for hidden electronics. The pup will soon begin working with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, according to a statement from the agency. The dog, who will officially be introduced during a...
WGME
Hiker rescued on New Hampshire mountain
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) -- A hiker was rescued this weekend after getting lost on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire. New Hampshire wildlife officials say on Saturday, a solo hiker from Oklahoma contacted the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office in need of help, saying he may have strayed off the trail. The...
WGME
UMaine studies impact of warming Arctic on New England lobster industry
ORONO (WGME) -- You may not think of lobster when you think of melting icebergs, but UMaine researchers are leading a study to show how the two things are related. The $3 million study is focusing how the warming Arctic waters influence lobster in New England and Canada. Researchers will look how the rise in temperatures and melting ice impact the number of lobsters, as well as where they’re found. The goal is to help improve lobster population forecast models and get a deeper understanding of the economic impact of the fishery in coastal communities.
WGME
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WGME
Friday storm to bring widespread power outages to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- One final sunny day in store for Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, and then a very impactful storm moves through on Friday bringing high winds, coastal and freshwater flooding, and a power outage threat. Temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend with sunshine returning. Another beautiful day Wednesday. Winds will be...
WGME
Pre-Christmas Eve storm to bring wind, power outages, and heavy rain to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice weather continues Tuesday, and will remain in place through Thursday. The late week “Grinch Storm” looks to bring big impacts to Maine on Friday, with power outages, damaging winds, and flooding likely. Much colder air then moves in for Christmas weekend. Tuesday will bring sunny...
WGME
Maine holds first-ever in-person high school e-sports championship
AUBURN (WGME) -- Teams gathered for the first ever in-person fall e-sports high school state championship at Central Maine Community College Monday. The Maine Principals' Association says teams competed in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Rocket League and League of Legends. Thirty-four schools participated throughout the fall. That was narrowed down...
WGME
'Grinch' storm expected to bring powerful winds, power outages just before Christmas Eve
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Quiet and seasonable weather is in store for much of the week leading up to Christmas. However, late this week a powerful storm system will move through New England bringing widespread impacts the day before Christmas Eve. Much colder temperatures arrive just in time for Christmas weekend. Cool...
WGME
Maine woman seriously injured in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK (WGME) -- A South Paris woman was seriously injured after her car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Woodstock Wednesday morning, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 201 South Main Street, also known as Rt. 26. Deputies say a 45-year-old South Paris woman...
