ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with

The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
ADDISON, NY
FanSided

Steve Cohen’s explanation for Carlos Correa contract is straight out of Richie Rich

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen gave an honest explanation as to why he spent more money than he had planned for Carlos Correa. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has been spending money this offseason to ensure his team has a shot to win the World Series in the very near future. Justin Verlander, David Robertson, Brandon Nimmo, and Kodai Senga. There was nothing else the Mets could do, right?
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy