Former TXHSFB QB Returning for 7th College Season

The UTSA Roadrunners may have fallen short of their first elusive bowl victory this season, but former Clemens quarterback Frank Harris isn’t done yet. The greatest offensive player in school history will return for his seventh and final season after securing a new NIL Deal. Currently, Harris holds 34 of the school records, and has led the team to two straight Conference USA Championships — their only banners hanging at the Alamodome.
New Texas State Coach Vows to Recruit Texas Talent

Signing day is approaching, and one Texas college doesn’t have a single pledge for the New Year. Previously, Texas State relied on the NCAA transfer portal, featuring an average of 20 transfers over the past three years. Now, the school has hired Gilmer standout G.J. Kinne as their 21st head coach, with the promise of focusing specifically on local high school prospects.
