The UTSA Roadrunners may have fallen short of their first elusive bowl victory this season, but former Clemens quarterback Frank Harris isn’t done yet. The greatest offensive player in school history will return for his seventh and final season after securing a new NIL Deal. Currently, Harris holds 34 of the school records, and has led the team to two straight Conference USA Championships — their only banners hanging at the Alamodome.

1 DAY AGO