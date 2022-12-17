ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities

By Jackie DeFusco
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could cause a domino effect that shifts the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.

A razor thin Democratic majority in the state Senate has stood in the way of some of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s most controversial proposals in the last year but those numbers could change at a critical time in the 2023 legislation session.

“We’re at this very fragile point where every single election, decision and vacancy matters,” said Political Analyst Rich Meagher.

The first test is a special election scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Democrats are hoping to flip a state Senate seat previously held by Republican Jen Kiggans, who is now heading to the U.S. Congress after defeating Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in District 2 last month.

A win in Virginia Beach would give Democrats a buffer in the state Senate. A loss means they’ll stay at a 21-19 majority as another battle plays out in Richmond.

Two Democratic state Senators, Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, have emerged as leading candidates vying to fill the 4th District Congressional seat left vacant by the recent death of Rep. Donald McEachin. Democratic voters will choose their nominee in a firehouse primary on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Youngkin bans TikTok on state devices and state-run networks in Virginia

If either candidate wins the nomination in the historically blue district, Democrats could temporarily lose one vote during a critical time in the General Assembly, when many of the most divisive decisions are made.

“Every single Senator becomes a flip vote on any particular issue. That’s not necessarily going to happen but it’s a recipe for chaos,” Meagher said.

Governor Youngkin scheduled the special election for Feb. 21. The last scheduled day of the 2023 regular session is Feb. 25.

Liam Watson, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said the timing is no accident.

“The governor purposely picked February 21 because it’s clear that he is unable to work across party lines. Because of his allergy to bipartisanship, he hoped that a member of the State Senate would ascend to the U.S. House, narrowing the Democratic majority,” Watson said in a statement.

Here’s what to know about the races to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat in Congress

Youngkin denied that while speaking to reporters after an event on Wednesday.

“There are people who might think I’m more clever than I am and, at the end of the day, we were trying to have an accelerated time frame so that the people of the fourth congressional district will have representation in Washington,” Youngkin said.

At an event on Friday, McClellan accused Youngkin of intentionally rushing the primary process but downplayed fears that her departure could give the GOP a brief opening in the General Assembly. She expects Democrats to pick up a seat in Virginia Beach and says it will take a few days to certify the election.

“The session will be pretty much over by then so no, I am not concerned,” McClellan said.

But Democrats could potentially be down a seat when lawmakers return to Richmond to consider Youngkin’s vetoes and budget amendments. They’re expected to reconvene on April 5th or April 12th. The question is how quickly can the caucus fill the vacant seat?

“After the Senate seat is vacated, Senator Louise Lucas, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, will call a special election to fill the vacated seat. To our understanding that special election will take place at least 45 days after to include ample time for early voting,” said Gianni Snidle, communications director for the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus.

Abortion rights advocates fear Youngkin could take advantage of the situation and sneak new restrictions into the budget if his legislative efforts fail.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia Executive Director Jamie Lockhart said Youngkin tried and failed to do so last session. She said the budget proposal he released on Thursday attempts to ban the use of state dollars for abortions stemming from severe fetal diagnoses. She said the language also confirms Youngkin’s plans to introduce a 15-week abortion ban.

Asked about those efforts, McClellan said, “It was defeated before. It will be defeated again.”

In an interview on Friday, Morrissey, a self-described pro-life Democrat, didn’t rule out supporting a 15-week abortion ban if Youngkin attempts to pass restrictions through the budget.

“I will look at it. I believe if a fetus can feel pain that that is something we have to consider as legislators,” Morrissey said. “Some have said it is 20 weeks or 20 plus weeks.”

Morrissey said, if voters decide to send him to Congress, he’ll finish the regular General Assembly session before being sworn in to make sure Democrats don’t lose a vote. He said he would be “prepared and happy” to work through the veto session too.

“I determine when I’m going to get sworn in and my first duty is finish my term as a state Senator. I hope Jennifer does the same thing but I can’t speak for her,” Morrissey said.

Virginian Review

Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district

Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb. 21 special election in a district where Democrats have a traditional advantage. Four candidates are on the ballot: state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, former legislator Joseph Preston and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. The party's establishment has coalesced around McClellan, who has received numerous endorsements. One formidable candidate, Del. Lamont Bagby withdrew from...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat

(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats in the 4th Congressional District plan a firehouse primary Tuesday to select their nominee for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. Registered Democratic voters in the district can cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at eight different polling locations: Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Road,...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion measures in Youngkin’s budget and more Va. headlines

• Richmond prosecutor Colette McEachin, the widow of the late congressman Donald McEachin, endorsed Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the vacant 4th District congressional seat. She said the Richmond-based district “deserves better” than McClellan’s Democratic primary opponent, Sen Joe Morrissey.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • On Saturday, Republicans nominated...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines

• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market

A legislative oversight commission voted 5-4 Monday to object to actions taken by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration earlier this month to repeal regulations governing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon market. All Democrats on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted in favor of the objection, while all Republicans voted against it.  The commission is […] The post Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia commission objects to proposed transgender student policies

(The Center Square) – A commission of Virginia state lawmakers voted Monday to file an objection to the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policy for schools, which outlines new rules for how schools handle a student's gender identity that have been labeled anti-trans by opponents. In a 5-4 vote, lawmakers on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted to file an objection to the policy that outlines new rules for a parent’s role in a student’s gender identity. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Poll: Virginians feel just as safe after criminal justice reforms

A majority of voters in Virginia say they feel safe, even after all the criminal-justice reform efforts in recent years. That's the conclusion of a new poll from Data for Progress, which asked about decriminalizing marijuana, prohibiting racial profiling in traffic stops and ending the death penalty. "Virginia was on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Here comes Youngkin Claus…

From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
