Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone contest
Thirteen different Cedar Cliff girls basketball players hit the scoresheet as the Colts defeated Hershey, 67-15, in a Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night. Alexis Buie led all scorers with 16 points and Olivia Jones added 11 for Cedar Cliff, who is now 8-0 on the season. Hershey is...
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to Westwood, S.C. in holiday tournament finale
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team lost its final game of the United Bank Holiday Invitational Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wednesday morning to Westwood, S.C., by a score of 52-41. Jill Jekot scored 27 points in the losing cause and was named to the All-Tournament team. Jekot shot 11-for-20...
Trinity girls basketball falls to Columbia behind 31-point performance by Bri Droege
Bri Droege poured in 31 points for the Columbia girls basketball team in a 53-48 non-conference victory over Trinity Wednesday night. Droege scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for all but 2 of Columbia’s 17 in the final stanza. Columbia is now 4-0 on the season.
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff
Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet
The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
Tyshawn Russell’s 24-point outing sparks Bishop McDevitt boys basketball in convincing victory against Camp Hill
Bishop McDevitt cruised to a lopsided 87-48 victory against Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Capital action Tuesday. After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Crusaders strung together a 27-14 second-quarter run to blow things wide open. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 23-4 in the fourth quarter to ice the ‘W’.
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax
The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
Line Mountain wrestling tops Newport
The Line Mountain wrestling team defeated Newport, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Video: Harrisburg’s do-it-all football star Kyle Williams Jr. says he is ready to leave his mark at Temple
Kyle Williams Jr. proved in his high school football career at Harrisburg that you don’t have to be the biggest or fastest guy to have an impact out on the field. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back— he plays slot receiver too— left his mark on the Cougars’ program by outworking everyone and playing physical.
‘A dream come true’: Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. signs with Temple Owls
Kyle Williams Jr. knows the plan Temple has cooked up for him. He will play some running back. He will probably motion out wide some, too, in the passing game.
Penn State’s 2023 class includes athletes who could help next season’s ‘D’ at one its most interesting spots
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State’s 2022 defense was one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive units during the regular season. The Nittany Lions’ fan base will get one more look at coordinator Manny Diaz’s troops when the 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl.
‘I was astounded’: Penn State teammates impressed with Drew Allar’s development
Already holding an insurmountable lead, it didn’t really affect the outcome of the game. But the play of the day during Penn State’s win at Indiana last month was Drew Allar’s bullet to Harrison Wallace III. Allar rolled right and, instead of waltzing into the end zone himself from a few yards out, he ripped a tight-window throw to Wallace for a score that showed off his arm and left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
Four Penn State players get Teslas for a year in NIL deal with Pa. company
Four Penn State University Nittany Lion football players will be driving Teslas around campus as part of a Name-Image-Likeness deal signed with Pa.-based Inch & Co. Inch & Co. said Abdul Carter, Drew Allar, Kalen King and Olu Fashanu each received a Tesla with the company logo on the side. Inch said the players will own the cars for one year.
Scenes from Penn State football National Signing Day 2022: photos
Coach James Franklin and staff made several calls across the nation Wednesday morning in celebration of National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class. Today marks National Signing Day for several Division 1 football programs in the country, looking forward to building onto their program in preparation for the 2023-2024 season. Recruiting for the Nittany Lions began at 7 a.m. this morning.
‘They are getting a dog’: Lamont Payne ready to get to work after signing with Penn State
Lamont Payne had to admit this is all a bit surreal. Kids say that word —surreal — a lot on singing day, and it is warranted because it is a life-changing time for them and their families. But when Payne, who inked his letter of intent with Penn State Wednesday, found himself talking about things being surreal, he didn’t leave it with the family. He talked about his community, too.
Signing day 2023: What Penn State football fans should expect
The early signing period is finally here. After months and, in some cases, years of camps, visits, letters, calls and texts, thousands of 2023 prospects will send in their signed letters of intent on Wednesday — making verbal commitments official. There will be surprises across the country; there always...
2023 signing day: James Franklin on Penn State’s early enrollees, positions of need and steals
From 7 a.m. until noon, James Franklin sat in the same chair in the Lasch Building with coaches and staffers surrounding him. There was NFL draft music, and there were former Penn State standouts like Tamba Hali, Pat Freiermuth, Paul Posluszny and Jaquan Brisker calling in to announce the future of the program.
echo-pilot.com
Spark reignites and once-engaged couple marries after 60 years apart
Ed Sneckenberger just wanted to say “sorry” to Priscilla (Troxell) Matheny. She didn’t want anything to do with him. But love won, out and 60 years after they were first engaged, the two reconnected, the spark reignited and they were married Dec. 7 in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Hagerstown, by the Rev. Ron Schlak.
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0