Orlando mother charged with manslaughter months after 7-year-old daughter died at hospital

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Azalea Park woman was arrested Friday for the death of her seven-year-old daughter months earlier.

Orlando police officers responded to Arnold Palmer Hospital back in early May after the girl died.

Police say she had been brought to the hospital by her mother because she was having trouble breathing and had severely swollen legs.

After interviewing witnesses and working closely with the Assistant Medical Director for Child Protection at the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, Orlando homicide investigators determined the girl had suffered a serious injury due to a suspected fall.

They concluded that the child died because she didn’t receive medical treatment for “a considerable length of time” that was “unfortunately too late.”

On Wednesday, police secured a warrant for the girl’s mother, identified as 28-year-old Viviana Riog Caballero. She’s charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Caballero is being held in the Orange County jail on no bond.

