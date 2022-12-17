ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Pennsylvania tech schools receive $1.2 million in grants

(WHTM) – More than thirty Pennsylvania career and technical centers and schools received $1.2 million in grants to purchase new equipment to help train students. The maximum grant is $50,000 which must be matched from a local source such as school funds or outside contributions. “Career and technical centers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania health officials highlight mental health in schools

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM)- The holidays can be a trying time of year when it comes to mental health for people of all ages. State education officials spent the day at a school in Halifax to remind students they do not have to struggle in silence. At the roundtable, Wolf administration...
HALIFAX, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Wholesale Paper donates $21k to Pennsylvania non-profit

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In celebration of the Clearfield Wholesales Paper (CWP) 100th anniversary, they donated $21,000 to Grady’s Decision, a Pennsylvania-based non-profit. Since 2019, CWP has been raising money each year for organizations and non-profits. This year, Grady’s Decision, a nonprofit that helps families who are affected by premature births or birth defects, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
HERSHEY, PA
bctv.org

Clare of Assisi House Receives Funding to Support Reentry for Women

Governor Wolf Announces $2 Million in Awards Supporting Successful Reentry for Women. Harrisburg, PA. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the award of $2 million in Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Grants to 21 recipients through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Championed by First Lady Frances Wolf, the program funds will support non-profit organizations to provide holistic reentry support services to assist women in their return to communities across Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PA Farm Show 2023: List of animal events to visit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It simply wouldn’t be the Farm Show without the farm animals. The Pennsylvania Farm Show reminds visitors of a few precautionary measures to keep in mind when visiting the animals:. Be careful around the animals, they can kick and bite or move quickly if...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023

(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania service members participate in ‘Wreaths Across America’

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, members of the community and volunteers from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) participated in the annual Wreaths Across America. “It is a joy every year to see the community come...
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

Winter weather records in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — The first day of winter is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and with winter comes the chance of extreme cold, winds, and snow. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects data from every county in each state. Below is a list of the highest one-day snowfall totals in the Midstate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Things to remember ahead of tax season for gig workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — From rideshare drivers to dog walkers, gig workers are everywhere these days.One study from a few years ago found that they earn more in Pennsylvania than anywhere else in America. So, what is the situation now? "I would just say it's someone who capitalizes on opportunities," Uber driver Kyra Faust said.Faust has a business degree and used to have a 9-to-5 job, but not anymore. "When I actually went on maternity leave with my son nine years ago, I tried baking and I said, 'Hey, this is for me."Faust is one of many Pennsylvanians who were earning more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

