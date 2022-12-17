Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvania tech schools receive $1.2 million in grants
(WHTM) – More than thirty Pennsylvania career and technical centers and schools received $1.2 million in grants to purchase new equipment to help train students. The maximum grant is $50,000 which must be matched from a local source such as school funds or outside contributions. “Career and technical centers...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania health officials highlight mental health in schools
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM)- The holidays can be a trying time of year when it comes to mental health for people of all ages. State education officials spent the day at a school in Halifax to remind students they do not have to struggle in silence. At the roundtable, Wolf administration...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania receives $98M to enhance public health staffing, modernization
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure. Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says the funding will be used to improve staffing, health planning and equity, and data modernization efforts. A portion of the funding, from the...
New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness
The standards apply to the state's high school seniors. The post New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Clearfield Wholesale Paper donates $21k to Pennsylvania non-profit
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In celebration of the Clearfield Wholesales Paper (CWP) 100th anniversary, they donated $21,000 to Grady’s Decision, a Pennsylvania-based non-profit. Since 2019, CWP has been raising money each year for organizations and non-profits. This year, Grady’s Decision, a nonprofit that helps families who are affected by premature births or birth defects, […]
abc27.com
Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
bctv.org
Clare of Assisi House Receives Funding to Support Reentry for Women
Governor Wolf Announces $2 Million in Awards Supporting Successful Reentry for Women. Harrisburg, PA. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the award of $2 million in Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Grants to 21 recipients through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Championed by First Lady Frances Wolf, the program funds will support non-profit organizations to provide holistic reentry support services to assist women in their return to communities across Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
Pa. man bikes across the country to conquer kidney disease
Bucks County native Will Kleemeier cycled from coast to coast, pushing through multiple setbacks to keep pedaling for kidney disease.
abc27.com
PA Farm Show 2023: List of animal events to visit
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It simply wouldn’t be the Farm Show without the farm animals. The Pennsylvania Farm Show reminds visitors of a few precautionary measures to keep in mind when visiting the animals:. Be careful around the animals, they can kick and bite or move quickly if...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023
(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paul Muschick: Drug addicts and drivers will benefit from new Pennsylvania laws
The Christmas season is a time to celebrate the good things in life. So I will take a break from my running criticism of our overpaid state legislators to note some of the positive work they’ve done recently that should make Pennsylvania a safer place to live. These laws...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania service members participate in ‘Wreaths Across America’
ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, members of the community and volunteers from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) participated in the annual Wreaths Across America. “It is a joy every year to see the community come...
abc27.com
Winter weather records in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — The first day of winter is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and with winter comes the chance of extreme cold, winds, and snow. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects data from every county in each state. Below is a list of the highest one-day snowfall totals in the Midstate.
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
Things to remember ahead of tax season for gig workers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — From rideshare drivers to dog walkers, gig workers are everywhere these days.One study from a few years ago found that they earn more in Pennsylvania than anywhere else in America. So, what is the situation now? "I would just say it's someone who capitalizes on opportunities," Uber driver Kyra Faust said.Faust has a business degree and used to have a 9-to-5 job, but not anymore. "When I actually went on maternity leave with my son nine years ago, I tried baking and I said, 'Hey, this is for me."Faust is one of many Pennsylvanians who were earning more...
