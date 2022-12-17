ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Gurnsey signs with Grizzlies

To his left is Kinley, Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey, to the right is Keisha, Steve, Cora, Ryan, Alivia, Savannah, and Marry Joe Stosich. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. Another local Butte boy inked a deal to continue his football career Wednesday morning at the Ross J. Richardson gym. Camerson...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana

BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Lady Maroons let one slip away

Arika Stajcar knocks down a jumper Tuesday night. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. The Butte Central Lady Maroons hosted the Corvalis Blue Devils Tuesday night at the MAC in Butte. They played a much better game tonight showing endless amounts of fight. The Maroons saw great performances from Brooke...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Turnover/foul trouble puts Dogs in pound

Dillon Beavers (1-1/3-2) 68 Butte High Bulldogs (0-0/1-2) 43. The Butte High Bulldogs traveled to Dillon for a double header Tuesday evening against the Dillon Beavers. The Bulldogs came out hot on a 9-1 run to start the game. It started with two quick fast break buckets for Hudson Luedtke, and then a tray ball from Casey Merrifield to go up 7-0.
BUTTE, MT
mooseradio.com

After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing

It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students

A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Assistance available for Montanans as energy costs soar

BUTTE, Mont. — Brutally cold temperatures are moving in, and Montanans will crank up the heat to stay warm, but skyrocketing energy rates are putting a pinch on family budgets. In Butte, social media is abuzz with people worrying about increased power rates. The Butte 411 Facebook group shows...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule

If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
Daily Montanan

Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Helena resident Jeanie Warden's photos from Ukraine

Hands On Global Director Valerie Hellermann and Helena Civic Television videographer and photographer Jeanie Warden, both of Helena, left for Ukraine Nov. 30 and returned Dec. 13. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect

MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy