Read full article on original website
Related
buttesports.com
Gurnsey signs with Grizzlies
To his left is Kinley, Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey, to the right is Keisha, Steve, Cora, Ryan, Alivia, Savannah, and Marry Joe Stosich. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. Another local Butte boy inked a deal to continue his football career Wednesday morning at the Ross J. Richardson gym. Camerson...
406mtsports.com
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
buttesports.com
Lady Maroons let one slip away
Arika Stajcar knocks down a jumper Tuesday night. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. The Butte Central Lady Maroons hosted the Corvalis Blue Devils Tuesday night at the MAC in Butte. They played a much better game tonight showing endless amounts of fight. The Maroons saw great performances from Brooke...
buttesports.com
Turnover/foul trouble puts Dogs in pound
Dillon Beavers (1-1/3-2) 68 Butte High Bulldogs (0-0/1-2) 43. The Butte High Bulldogs traveled to Dillon for a double header Tuesday evening against the Dillon Beavers. The Bulldogs came out hot on a 9-1 run to start the game. It started with two quick fast break buckets for Hudson Luedtke, and then a tray ball from Casey Merrifield to go up 7-0.
Helena Schools closed Thursday for extreme cold
Helena Public Schools has canceled school for all graded for Thursday, December 21 due to extreme cold.
mooseradio.com
After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing
It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
Helena-area public schools remain open during cold snap
Helena Public Schools announced Tuesday that they, East Helena and Montana City will remain open during the cold snap on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22.
montanarightnow.com
Temperatures took a dive in Dillon as conditions dropped 26 degrees in just three minutes
DILLON, Mont. - The weather across Montana has been frightful this week, and people in Dillon saw a fast fall in degrees early in the morning on Wednesday. In just three minutes, the temperature fell 26 degrees in Dillon as the Arctic cold front passed between 4:22 am and 4:25 am.
Helena institution Bert and Ernie’s closes after 48 years
HELENA — It’s closing time, for the last time, at Bert and Ernie’s restaurant. After 48 years of business, the Helena institution turned off its lights on Dec. 1, leaving behind memories of shared meals, wine and company. Bert and Ernie’s “was a hub of things that...
montanarightnow.com
Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students
A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
NBCMontana
Assistance available for Montanans as energy costs soar
BUTTE, Mont. — Brutally cold temperatures are moving in, and Montanans will crank up the heat to stay warm, but skyrocketing energy rates are putting a pinch on family budgets. In Butte, social media is abuzz with people worrying about increased power rates. The Butte 411 Facebook group shows...
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Butte boy who became honorary police officer while fighting cancer remembered
Michael “Hulk” Schow had been in a battle with cancer since he was 3 years old, before it finally took his life at age 7 on Dec. 19.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
montanarightnow.com
Helena resident Jeanie Warden's photos from Ukraine
Hands On Global Director Valerie Hellermann and Helena Civic Television videographer and photographer Jeanie Warden, both of Helena, left for Ukraine Nov. 30 and returned Dec. 13. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
Major meth, fentanyl drug ring busted in Butte
Officials call it one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes that brought more than 2,000 pounds of meth and 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Mexico to Butte.
Comments / 0