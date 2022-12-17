ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 6

Psyched
4d ago

clean up the 1000's tons of trash in the city of San Diego Town council and the SD County board of supervisors and then we can provide true help in solving the homeless problem

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Chula Vista creates new Department of Housing, Homeless Services

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is committing more resources to the housing and homeless crisis. The city has created a new department focused on the unsheltered and local housing needs. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services will focus on homeless outreach, affordable housing and rental assistance. "We've...
CHULA VISTA, CA
inewsource

No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Inclement weather shelters for homeless activated in San Diego

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Monday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. Three shelters were set to open beginning Sunday evening:. — Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., which can take up to 45 adults...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Preparing for Unwanted Invaders

SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA
iheart.com

Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy