Psyched
4d ago
clean up the 1000's tons of trash in the city of San Diego Town council and the SD County board of supervisors and then we can provide true help in solving the homeless problem
CBS 8
Chula Vista creates new Department of Housing, Homeless Services
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is committing more resources to the housing and homeless crisis. The city has created a new department focused on the unsheltered and local housing needs. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services will focus on homeless outreach, affordable housing and rental assistance. "We've...
Bridge shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness opens
San Diego elected officials Tuesday helped open the Seniors Landing Bridge Shelter, a 33-room non-congregate facility at a leased hotel that will house seniors experiencing homelessness.
No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
New El Cajon cleanup program set to activate in 2023
On January 1, 2023, The City of El Cajon will unveil a new cleanup program intended to divert trash from the streets, according to a Monday press release.
San Diego Supervisor warns of influx of migrants when Title 42 ends
SAN DIEGO — More asylum-seekers are arriving at the Mexican border with the United States as the US Supreme Court considers whether to end a pandemic-era policy limiting border crossings. Title 42 was set to expire Wednesday, but the High Court allowed it to stay in place, at least...
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
KPBS
Inclement weather shelters for homeless activated in San Diego
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Monday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. Three shelters were set to open beginning Sunday evening:. — Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., which can take up to 45 adults...
News 8 KFMB
Preparing for Unwanted Invaders
SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
Deadly NorCal quake unlikely to directly affect SoCal, local geologist says
After a deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Humboldt County early Tuesday, many San Diegans may be thinking if they could be impacted by the seismic event.
Tom York on Business: Despite Housing Shortage, People Still Flocking to San Diego
Despite the prohibitive costs of renting or buying a place to live in San Diego, new arrivals keep on heading here and to other parts of the Southwest from less desirable regions of the country. San Diego’s geographic position on the extreme edge of the Southwest has proven a strategic...
KPBS
New eviction case filings hit five-year high while cities explore stronger tenant protections
Preliminary court filings for eviction cases reached a five-year high in October with nearly 1,150 new court case filings during the month, jumping up nearly 30 percent from September, according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say that the increase in new filings — which are...
iheart.com
Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach crash identified
A 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday in the Ocean Beach area has been identified, medical officials said.
The Hub Introduces Pickleball Facility in Spring Valley
San Diego’s Largest Pickleball Club to Launch Next Month
kusi.com
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
Are sea lions in La Jolla attracting more sharks to the area?
SAN DIEGO — A dead sea lion washed ashore Sunday near La Jolla Shores where people gathered around it, taking pictures of what looked like possible shark bite marks, though the cause of the wounds is still undetermined and they could’ve also been caused by a boat propeller.
CBS 8
