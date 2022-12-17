ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Report

San Antonio designates $1 million for cool pavement pilot project

Stretches of pavement across the city may not get as scorching hot in the extreme Texas summer, thanks to a pilot project coming out of a newly created city fund. One million dollars from the city’s new Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (REES) fund have been earmarked to go toward the installation of so-called cool pavement sections in all 10 City Council districts, city staff told council members last week. These pavement sections will receive a reflective coating to help them absorb less radiant heat from the sun in the summer and be less hot, helping keep the surrounding air cooler.
San Antonio Report

South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history

San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
San Antonio Report

Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio

Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
San Antonio Report

Conrad Smiles: Remembering the San Antonio boy whose brain injury led to healing for many

It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.
San Antonio Report

Proposed charter changes on marijuana, abortion and police reforms inch closer to the ballot

Organizers have gathered more than 26,000 signatures so far for a petition that would give San Antonio voters in May the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
San Antonio Report

Texas Biomed sees potential research funding rise alongside its national readiness profile

The federal agency that aims to protect Americans from pandemics and bioterrorism has promoted a San Antonio-based research institute into its top contracting ranks, opening the institute up to wider funding opportunities. The Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced Tuesday it has been elevated by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development...
San Antonio Report

Texas court throws out suit against San Antonio doctor who violated abortion law

A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
San Antonio Report

USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers

USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

