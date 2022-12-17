Stretches of pavement across the city may not get as scorching hot in the extreme Texas summer, thanks to a pilot project coming out of a newly created city fund. One million dollars from the city’s new Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (REES) fund have been earmarked to go toward the installation of so-called cool pavement sections in all 10 City Council districts, city staff told council members last week. These pavement sections will receive a reflective coating to help them absorb less radiant heat from the sun in the summer and be less hot, helping keep the surrounding air cooler.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO