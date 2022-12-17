Read full article on original website
New San Antonio music releases chart pain and positivity
San Antonio artists have responded to the contusions and confusions of the past few years — political and social upheaval, global pandemic, local winter storm — with personalized visions of connection to the past and hope for the future. Composer Nathan Felix released his third symphony Santa-Almada on...
San Antonio designates $1 million for cool pavement pilot project
Stretches of pavement across the city may not get as scorching hot in the extreme Texas summer, thanks to a pilot project coming out of a newly created city fund. One million dollars from the city’s new Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (REES) fund have been earmarked to go toward the installation of so-called cool pavement sections in all 10 City Council districts, city staff told council members last week. These pavement sections will receive a reflective coating to help them absorb less radiant heat from the sun in the summer and be less hot, helping keep the surrounding air cooler.
San Antonio gears up for arctic blast blowing in Thursday; city to open warming centers
With a strong arctic front set to arrive in the San Antonio area starting Thursday, city agencies will offer emergency warming centers but are urging residents to prepare for the freeze. Keith White, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the “very strong arctic cold front” will move through San Antonio...
San Antonio high school students bring the heat to national barbecue competitions
In the dark and cold November evening, the drum of a black steel pit sandwiched between two campus buildings was smoking hot. Ercilia Martinez, a Memorial High School senior, was keeping a close eye on the temperature gauge above two slabs of marinated and seasoned pork ribs. Any slight drop...
San Antonio for-profit college abruptly closes, displacing students, staff
This article has been updated. Quest College, a for-profit trade school in San Antonio, abruptly closed its doors on Dec. 6, laying off 50 employees and sending hundreds of students into a tailspin. “[Dec. 15] was supposed to be when we graduate,” said Gabriella Espinoza, who had been pursuing a...
South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history
San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
Trailblazing Con Safo artist José Esquivel has died at age 87
In February 2020 at Centro de Artes, San Antonio artist José Esquivel stood quietly among 50 of his paintings and drawings in the exhibition Los Maestros: Early Explorers of Chicano Identity, holding a binder labeled “Pintores 1968.”. When asked, he politely paged through its sleeves containing original drawings,...
New Lightscape installations shine at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is captivating guests this holiday season with more than one million lights and festive artistic displays as Lightscape returns for its second season. Set to joyful music, the family-friendly outdoor illuminated 1-mile walking trail showcases new artistic installations never before seen in San Antonio and...
Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio
Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
Meet the man who built Westover Hills, land developer Marty Wender
Charles Martin Wender had a problem. He was watching San Antonio grow under dynamic leadership in the 1970s and feeling trapped and dissatisfied in a family home-building business. He wanted in on the action. “I just knew the city was going to take off and I wanted to be in...
Conrad Smiles: Remembering the San Antonio boy whose brain injury led to healing for many
It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.
The death of Rackspace’s ‘Fanatical Support’
Rest in peace, Rackspace of yore. The obituary for the hosting startup that San Antonio came to know and love after its 1998 founding by three Trinity students with the financial backing and business acumen of real estate investor Graham Weston, should have been written long ago. There is still...
Proposed charter changes on marijuana, abortion and police reforms inch closer to the ballot
Organizers have gathered more than 26,000 signatures so far for a petition that would give San Antonio voters in May the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Texas Biomed sees potential research funding rise alongside its national readiness profile
The federal agency that aims to protect Americans from pandemics and bioterrorism has promoted a San Antonio-based research institute into its top contracting ranks, opening the institute up to wider funding opportunities. The Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced Tuesday it has been elevated by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development...
Candidates line up to challenge Councilman Mario Bravo in District 1
Environmental activist Mario Bravo was elected to San Antonio’s City Council with a wave of new progressive candidates in 2021. As those newcomers gear up to run for a second term, however, Bravo is considered the most vulnerable, drawing a handful of opponents with impressive résumés and connections in the community.
San Antonio plans to keep migrant center open as numbers ‘continue to increase’
This article has been updated. The City of San Antonio will maintain a migrant resource center in the coming year — and potentially much longer — as South Texas communities gear up for more asylum-seekers passing through the city with the end of a policy that has prevented many from entering the country.
Texas court throws out suit against San Antonio doctor who violated abortion law
A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
San Antonio must end antiquated tradition of horse-drawn carriages
Beating, overdriving and overloading carriage horses in the streets stirred Henry Bergh, a diplomat appointed by President Abraham Lincoln, to lead the first organized efforts to protect animals in the United States in the 1800s. The scale of the mistreatment is far more limited in 2022, but some of the...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers
USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
