Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For Removal
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and Mercato
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & Children
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
Regan Leads Framingham Over Wellesley 54-42
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won third game of the season tonight, December 20. Senior captain Katie Regan with 17 points led the Flyers past the Raiders of Wellesley High at home. Final score was 54-42. Framingham is now 3-1 n the season but is back...
Keefe Tech Loses To Woodstock Academy
FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Tech boys ice hockey team to Woodstock Academy on Sunday, December 18. Reid Campbell scored the lone goal for Keefe Tech. “Nice to see Reid Campbell working really hard and getting his first goal of the season,” said Head Coach Michael Clark. “Penalties hurt us,”...
Hate Speech Directed at School Superintendent Found on Wayland Property
WAYLAND – Hate speech was spray painted at the Wayland Community Pool, adjacent to Wayland High school. It appears the hate speech was directed at the Superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools Omar Easy. Easy, who was hired in 2021, came to Wayland from the Everett Public School district....
Kathy W. Tirro, 75
Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
Natick High Graduate Sternick Earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University
NATICK – Sophie Sternick, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Sternick is a economics major and a graduate of Natick High Schoo. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while...
Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89
FRAMINGHAM – Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89, lifelong resident of Framingham passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully after a private battle with cancer and other complications. Ellie was a devoted mother to her sons, Wesley and Matthew Davies. She was one of eight children born to Nicola and Teresa...
Musterfield Kids Give Framingham Police Officer Signed Hockey Stick
FRAMINGHAM Kids at The Musterfield presented Framingham Police Officer Chris Pisano with a signed hockey stick as a thank you for all the time he spends playing hockey and basketball with them. The kids said the street hockey and basketball tournaments are the most fun weekends of the year. The...
Framingham Police Summons Driver After Striking Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed a driver after a crash on Winter Street yesterday afternoon, December 20. The crash happened at 487 Winter Street at 1:20 p.m. The driver hit a stone wall, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel ickens. There were no injuries. The driver was “summonsed for...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
1 Today is the winter solstice. Today is officially the shortest day of the year and the first day of winter. 2. Framingham High School Council has a meeting today at 4 p.m. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings: (remote unless otherwise noted):. Framingham School Committee at 7 p.m. Framingham Conservation...
Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 6 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Old Worcester Road on Friday, December 16 for a crash. The driver struck a utility pole at 6 a.m., said Framingham Police. No one was injured. No citation were issued.
LCB Senior Living Purchases Historic Paine Estate
WAYLAND – LCB Senior Living announced today, December 20, the acquisition of Traditions of Wayland (formerly the historic Paine Estate), a senior living community in Wayland, which will undergo significant renovations and be renamed to honor its past. “Traditions” will become “The Residence at Paine Estate,” while undergoing a...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Central/Elm Intersection Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash yesterday at the intersection of Elm & Central streets. The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:23 a.m. on December 19. Neither car was towed, but both had minor front-end damage, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. No injuries were...
PHOTOS: Giant Electric Menorah Lit on First Night of Hanukkah in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Congregation Bais Chabad of Framingham lit a giant menorah to mark the start of Hanukkah tonight, December 18. Rabbi Yakov Lazaros lit the new electric menorah, with the help of City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky. Mayor Sisitsky attended the event on the Framingham Centre Common with...
Trooper & K9 Injured When Cruiser Struck in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON – Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit cruiser was struck from behind by a car while the cruiser was stationary in the breakdown lane today, December 19 around 1:44 p.m. The cruiser was hit while working a road detail on Route 495 southbound in Hopkinton. The Trooper and K9...
Home of the Week: Historic Jacob Winchester House Listed at $1.049 Million
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is the historic Jacob Winchester House in Framingham. The200 Pleasant Street property was built in 1842. Priced at $1,049,000, the house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The multi-family property has 4,512 square feet of living space and...
Framingham Police Need Help Finding Man Missing Since December 6
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is attempting to locate Shaun O’Donoghue, who was reported missing on December 17. A third party stated that he has not seen or heard from O’Donoghue since December 6, when he said that he was going to Framingham, said Police today. “His last...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Arthur Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Route 126 and Arthur Street on Friday evening. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection. One person was injured, and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued, she...
