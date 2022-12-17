ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Regan Leads Framingham Over Wellesley 54-42

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won third game of the season tonight, December 20. Senior captain Katie Regan with 17 points led the Flyers past the Raiders of Wellesley High at home. Final score was 54-42. Framingham is now 3-1 n the season but is back...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Keefe Tech Loses To Woodstock Academy

FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Tech boys ice hockey team to Woodstock Academy on Sunday, December 18. Reid Campbell scored the lone goal for Keefe Tech. “Nice to see Reid Campbell working really hard and getting his first goal of the season,” said Head Coach Michael Clark. “Penalties hurt us,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Kathy W. Tirro, 75

Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena

FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89

FRAMINGHAM – Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89, lifelong resident of Framingham passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully after a private battle with cancer and other complications. Ellie was a devoted mother to her sons, Wesley and Matthew Davies. She was one of eight children born to Nicola and Teresa...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
LCB Senior Living Purchases Historic Paine Estate

WAYLAND – LCB Senior Living announced today, December 20, the acquisition of Traditions of Wayland (formerly the historic Paine Estate), a senior living community in Wayland, which will undergo significant renovations and be renamed to honor its past. “Traditions” will become “The Residence at Paine Estate,” while undergoing a...
WAYLAND, MA
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Arthur Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Route 126 and Arthur Street on Friday evening. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection. One person was injured, and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued, she...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
