Sister Wives' Meri Brown Feels Kody Confessing He Doesn’t Consider Them Married Was A 'Slap In The Face': Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown was reportedly left feeling insulted when her husband of 32 years, Kody , admitted that he no longer considered them married after years of struggling with their rocky relationship.

In a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special set to air on Sunday, December 18, the Brown family patriarch even confessed, "if she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me."

The 51-year-old reality star immediately claimed that she'd never heard Kody say those words before, noting that "he just made the decision" that they were no longer in a marriage without consulting her.

"Kody’s disrespected her before, so this isn’t that surprising," an insider spilled of the rollercoaster relationship. "It’s a slap in the face to Meri, and just one more reason to dislike him."

Meri was Kody's first, legal wife. The couple tied the knot in 1990, but later divorced in 2014 so that he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn , and adopt her children from a previous marriage.

However, their relationship hit a bump in the road following Meri's catfishing scandal . The reality star met and developed a close, online relationship with a person who she believed, at the time, to be a man named Sam Cooper around 2015. However, it was later confirmed she was the victim of woman who had entirely fabricated the Internet personality.

Meri made repeated attempts to reconcile with Kody over the next few years, but during an early 2022 sit-down with Sukyana Krishnan , the father-of-18 made it clear that there was no hope for their romantic relationship.

"It took a long time, a lot of counseling, as we go through all of this for me to finally go, 'Meri, I just don't see us getting back together,'" he revealed at the time. "And why aren't we getting back together? Because we will go back to the way we were before. There's just no chance that I ever want that again."

