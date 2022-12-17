A Chesterfield couple bought out a toy store. They’re giving it all away.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield couple is inviting the community to a toy giveaway on Saturday, just in time for the holidays.

Stephen and Amber Frazier have operated the YouTube channel, "Treasure Hunting with Jebus" since 2017. They are best known for buying abandoned storage units and recording what they find inside.

This year, they bought out the Five Below store in Chesterfield and filled a U-haul with thousands of toys and games. They recorded their shopping experience to share with the world.

“A lot of people don't realize when you're putting videos on your internet, there's lots of people that cannot leave their house. They're like handicapped or disabled and they live through the computer,” Stephen explained.

He said commenters are inspired by their videos to give back to the community in their own way.

The couple’s inspiration stemmed from Stephen's grandmother, who loved Christmas and often give back. They wanted to follow in her footsteps after her death.

Stephen and Amber dreamt about amassing enough money to buy out a toy store. He promised his grandmother he would fulfill their dream, but wished she was still here to see their work.

“Our main focus was for the kids. Let's give them a happy fun time. If their family can't provide them with a Christmas, let's just give them presents,” Amber stated.

In previous years, they purchased hundreds of items at a Dollar Tree, but always wanted to go bigger.

The couple is inviting anyone who needs help around the holidays to come out to Deep Run Park at 9900 Ridgefield Pkwy on Saturday at noon.

Not only will they give away their toy haul, but they'll also have a raffle along with an appearance by Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves.