Hawks get much-needed win over skidding Hornets

Trae Young poured in 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points as the Atlanta Hawks won for just the second time in their last seven games by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 125-106 on Friday night.

AJ Griffin scored 13 points and ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky added 12 points to pace the reserves for the Hawks, who shot 54.7 percent from the field.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, in his second game back from his latest injury absence, scored a season-high 27 points. He made seven 3-pointers, one shy of his career high, but it didn’t prevent a seventh consecutive loss for the Hornets.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who has returned to a reserve role for Charlotte, posted 16 points. Nick Richards had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Terry Rozier added 10 points.

It was a much-needed result for the Hawks in a matchup between a pair of struggling teams. The Hornets lost to the Detroit Pistons at home Wednesday night and then dropped this game before going on a six-game road stretch.

Young was 8 for 18 from the field and 13 for 14 on free throws. Bogdanovic made seven of 10 3-point attempts.

Atlanta started strong and built an 18-point lead in the second quarter on the way to a 75-59 halftime advantage. The Hornets responded in the third quarter with a huge surge early in the second half.

After cutting the gap to 77-75, the Hornets faded again. Young had five straight points — all on free throws — and followed that shortly later with a 3-pointer as Atlanta got back into control.

The Hawks used an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome.

The Hornets shot just 39.8 percent from the field.

The Hawks were without center Clint Capela because of a strained calf sustained Wednesday night at Orlando.

Charlotte won an Oct. 23 matchup at Atlanta. The division rivals will meet twice more this season.

