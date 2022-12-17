ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local businesses urge Utahns to shop small this holiday season

By Amy Nay
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — As we head into the last weekend before Christmas and the start of Hanukah, it's expected to be a big shopping weekend — and many local shop owners are hoping people will "shop small."

"Business has been good. We’re very happy with what’s been taking place," said Bill Sartain, the owner of Tutoring Toy in Salt Lake City's Foothill Village. "We’re a neighborhood store and know most of our clients by name, including their children’s names."

He says it's that personal service that's kept his customers coming in through their doors the past 34 years, rather than exclusively shopping at a big box store or retail giant.

Yvonne Willden, the owner of Quilt S'More in Gunnison where she's run her quilting and sewing supply store for nearly two decades, agrees it's that personal service, knowledge and convenience that her customers receive.

But she says she understands everyone is dealing with tough economic times.

"It’s really slow. I mean, you know, I just think with the economy and gas prices and interest rates, it’s just out of control," she said.

Willden says that's all the more reason to shop local and support the local businesses in your hometown.

"I am a firm believer in shopping local," she said. "I mean, even if you pay a couple dollars more, you know, what if everybody’s buying Amazon and offline, you’ll be really sad when all the shops on your Main Street are just empty."

She says you may be saving a little on the price tag of an item by buying from large companies, but in the end, you'll be paying a much higher price.

"Down here in our small areas, it really is a big deal," Willden said.

According to a new NerdWallet survey conducted online by The Harris Poll, 37 percent of the 3,000 adults who were surveyed said they shop small for a more personal experience. Thirty percent said they were willing to spend more to shop small, and 30 percent said they were willing to wait longer to shop small.

"We hear that and we always tell people, please price check us," Sartain added, "And see if that’s really true. I think that’s a fallacy that’s associated with small business, that because we’re small, we’re boutique, and because we’re boutique, we charge more. But if you check our prices, you’ll find that we’re very competitive price-wise."

Sartain says come that special day, you'll be glad, too, that you shopped at a place where they go the extra mile to know what will work for you and your family.

"By giving a little personalized attention, we hope we reduce that buyer's remorse that sometimes hits us when the kids plays more with the box than he does with the toy."

