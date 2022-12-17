ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit discusses proper car seat safety after fatal crash involving toddlers

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
The local non-profit Clark County Safe Kids is reminding parents to ensure their children are always properly fastened in their car seats before driving.

On Sunday night, two toddlers died in a suspected DUI crash after a vehicle collided with a tree in North Las Vegas. Police say speed and impairment were major factors in the crash, but they also confirmed that the children were not restrained properly during the time of the crash.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers

Jeanne Marsala, the Executive Director of Safe Kids, joined KTNV anchor Tricia Kean on Friday to demonstrate how easy it is to install a car seat.

"Technology has advanced quickly over the last few years," Marsala said. "It literally takes minutes to save a life."

Parents can usually find the most in-depth information about how to install a car seat in their vehicle by checking both their vehicle's owner's manual and any instructions that come along with the car seat.

For most vehicles, the first step involves locating the car seat anchors, which are usually located between the top and bottom parts of the rear passenger seats. Once the car seat is connected to the anchors, begin tightening the anchors as securely as possible. The car seat should not move more than an inch after being installed.

After the base of the car seat is installed, most come with an additional contact-point hook that should secure the top part of the car seat. Refer to your owner's manual if you are unable to find where the hook attaches, but most cars have them on the lower backside of the rear passenger seats. Again, tighten the straps until they are secure.

Once the child is seated in the car seat, place their arms through both shoulder straps before connecting both with the bottom harness, which should come up between the child's legs.

Marsala also emphasized that car seats should be designed to accommodate the child's height and weight so the restraints aren't too tight or loose.

Watch the full demonstration here:

SafeKids demonstrates how to properly install a car seat

Safe Kids is also offering low-cost car seats to those in need in an effort to ensure that all children have access to this essential safety measure.

For more information, visit Safe Kids Clark County's website at www.safekidsclarkcounty.org .

