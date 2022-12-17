ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Denver Nuggets will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA action on Friday night from the Crypto.com Arena.

The Nuggets come into tonight’s game having won seven of their last ten games, while LeBron James and the Lakers have struggled while losing four of their last five games and will be looking for a nice bounce-back game at home tonight.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action tonight.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

  • When: Friday, December 16
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Altitude Sports, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Denver Nuggets (-1.5) at Los Angeles Lakers

O/U: 237.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Lakers are interested in Magic center Mo Bamba

With Anthony Davis expected to be out of action for at least a month with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers could definitely use some help at the center position. Thomas Bryant has been playing well all season ever since returning from a thumb injury in November, and in two starts since Davis’ injury, he has stepped up his overall game very nicely.
Charles Barkley had so much fake snow dumped on him that it ruined his coffee and NBA fans ate it up

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley got a fresh dump of Christmas cheer during Tuesday night’s festive Inside the NBA. During the show’s tip-off segment, a chilling prank befell Barkley when a bunch of fake snow landed on top of him while he was sitting at his spot on the desk. There was so much fallen fake snow that Barkley’s coffee went from an evening pick-me-up to an unexpected holiday decoration.
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero registers 20th career 20-point game

Paolo Banchero put up yet another 20-point game on Wednesday to help the Orlando Magic stay hot and post a comeback win on the road over the Houston Rockets. Banchero produced 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 116-110 victory. He shot 9-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes of work for his sixth double-double of the season.
Rick Carlisle recounts Larry Bird's inspiring return to Boston as new Pacers head coach

Current Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has a number of connections to the city of Boston and the Boston Celtics. He began his playing career with the Celts, playing four seasons with the team. winning the 1986 NBA championship as a reserve in the process. He went to high school in Worcester, and Carlisle coached alongside Larry Bird as an assistant in the 1990s as well.
ESPN raises UFC pay-per-view a year after previous price increase

If you want to enjoy watching big UFC events in 2023, be prepared to shell out more money than ever before. ESPN is planning to increase the price of UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+ by $5, from $74.99 to $79.99. UFC 283 is expected to be the first event to see the new price hike in effect. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern first reported the news Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

