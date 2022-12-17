ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Ortega chops off her long hair and debuts a sassy new cut

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago

Jenna Ortega has ditched her long hair and now has a super fun, and sassy cut. On Friday, the ‘ Wednesday’ actress and her hairstylist David Stanwell shared photos of her new look.

She stayed true to her ‘Wednesday’ fashion with a sultry twist, wearing an edgy Dolce & Gabbana outfit -a black tie and white collared sheer dress with a corset-style belt. Ortega debuted her new gothic style on the ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ She let the pictures speak for themselves without a caption, and the post gained 3 million likes in an hour.

Stanell captioned his post, “@jennaortega you are the vibe” sharing more angles of the haircut.

The Latina actress has been a viral sensation since the release of the Netflix series. She gained over 10 million followers on Instagram in the ten days following the release of the show, per Popcrave.

During the interview, Ortega revealed the story behind her now iconic dance scene: “Initially, they wanted a flash mob, but I thought, no, there’s no way ‘Wednesday’ would be cool with dancing and encouraging a bunch of people,” she explained. She didn’t sleep for 2 days while choreographing the dance scene by herself and the result speaks for itself.

‘Wednesday’ is now Netflix’s second most watched show of all-time.

