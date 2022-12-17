Read full article on original website
Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year. “He’s been rebounding the crap out of the ball,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Even if he didn’t get stats, how hard that he plays is unbelievable.” All of Sacramento’s starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20.
KRQE News 13
Struggling Mavs look for win, not ejections, in rematch with Wolves
The Dallas Mavericks will aim to keep their emotions in check on Wednesday when they attempt to salvage a split of their two-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Luka Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected late in the third quarter of Dallas’ 116-106 setback to Minnesota on...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
KRQE News 13
Two of East’s best clash as Cavs welcome Bucks to town
Following wins over Western Conference opponents, two of the top teams in the East meet as the Cleveland Cavaliers welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for Milwaukee in New Orleans on Monday night, scoring 42 points in the Bucks’ 128-119 win over the Pelicans. Antetokounmpo also grabbed 10 rebounds while going 17 for 22 at the free-throw line.
KRQE News 13
Nuggets, Grizzlies clash hoping to seize West
Golden State is struggling to reach .500, the Los Angeles Lakers lost Anthony Davis to another injury and the Phoenix Suns have lost six of their last nine games. The teams that have won the Western Conference the last eight years are looking vulnerable and there are young squads ready to step into the void. Two of them meet Tuesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Denver Nuggets.
Fast-starting San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona State 97-60
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine-game winning streak. Arizona State (11-2) was off to its best start since 2017-18 and entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since Dec. 7, 2020. The Dons (10-4) raced to a 24-2 lead, had a 27-point advantage at the half and a 47-point lead with about six minutes left. They shot 57% from the floor, hitting 15 3-pointers. Shabazz made 8 of 16 shots and 5 of 11 from long range. Isaiah Hawthorne added 19 points, Tyrell Roberts had 14 points and Marcus Williams and 11.
KRQE News 13
Champion Rams’ playoff hopes gone with 3 weeks left to play
LOS ANGELES (AP)The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history. One more loss will make them the league’s worst defending champions; only these Rams...
Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry. “They’re in the same league as us,” Boldy said. “Their record is what it is, but no game is a cake walk. You’ve got to show up.” Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall. Minnesota has allowed only six goals during its six-game winning streak, and Fleury provided the Wild’s latest solid performance in net.
