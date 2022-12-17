Read full article on original website
Blood drive at Warren concert venue
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Red Cross is having a holiday blood drive in Warren. It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Packard Music Hall. There will also be one tomorrow at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. All donors will get a Red Cross t-shirt, Panera coupon, and refreshments. To...
WYTV.com
Firefighters spread holiday cheer to local boy with rare disorder
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in March, we brought you the story of an East Liverpool toddler with a disorder so rare, he’s one of just three kids in the world who has been diagnosed. Now, the East Liverpool community has come together to bring him some joy around the holidays.
WYTV.com
Leading money-winning jockey suspended at racino
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The jockey who’s the leading money winner during the current meet at Austintown’s Mahoning Valley Race Course has been suspended for 30 days for his lack of effort during a race in November. It was the 5th race on Saturday, November 19, Jockey...
WYTV.com
Boardman students compete for most festive door
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of us decorate our homes for the holidays, but some classrooms are the center of attention. The PTA at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman organized a door decorating contest. First News weekend anchor Megan Lee helped judge. It all starts with each teacher thinking...
WYTV.com
‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers. On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers. and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and...
WYTV.com
Green Team urges people to recycle, not discard Christmas wrappings
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is a time to celebrate, but the Mahoning County Green Team wants to stress that it’s also a time to be concerned about the environment and items which could be bad for landfills. “Basically, during the holiday season, we have an increase of...
WYTV.com
Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was burned and a child was rescued after a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Edison Street. Struthers Fire Chief Mike Agnone said one man was flown...
WYTV.com
Babies are ‘Christmas stars’ at Pa. hospital
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars. Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Horizon. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says “The Best Gift Under the Tree” this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.
WYTV.com
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The sign on the roof reads “1880” though, given that some of the beams were held together by pegs, the Firestone barn in Columbiana may be even older. Whatever the age, the old barn now looks likes new and is almost ready for weddings and banquets.
WYTV.com
Local author’s 2nd book signing a success
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local author‘s second book signing event proved to be a success. Author Chelsea Vandergrift Podgorny, of Howland, goes by the pen name Chelsea Banning. After only two people showed up at her first book signing, she Tweeted her disappointment — which elicited responses...
WYTV.com
Colorado provost named president of Pa. college
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock University has picked the provost at Denver’s Regis University to become the school’s next president. Karen Riley helped Regis grow, offer relevant programs and stackable credentials. Now, she’ll come to Slippery Rock and take over as university president on July 1.
WYTV.com
Man has to leave burned house in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -A weekend house fire on Youngstown’s South Side is forcing an elderly neighbor to find another place to live. While the intense flames destroyed a vacant house in the 400-block of Marian Avenue Saturday, it also badly damaged the home next door. The owner of the...
WYTV.com
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County. The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released. The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle...
WYTV.com
Specialty marine business growing in Hanoverton
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County has what is believed to be the only company in Ohio and Pennsylvania that makes pontoon boats. You’ll find the business on 1st Street, right in the middle of Hanoverton. It’s about 12 miles south of Salem and nine miles west of Lisbon.
WYTV.com
New local police dog used to be a stray
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
WYTV.com
Rescue Mission prepares for influx during cold weather
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the winter storm coming, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is preparing for an influx of people seeking shelter from the storm. The new facility is able to secure a safe environment with 186 beds in the whole facility, but the family wing is already full.
WYTV.com
Outgoing Trumbull Co. commissioner holds last meeting
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda officially stepped down Wednesday. Earlier this year he announced his plans to retire. WKBN 27 First News was there for his last commissioner’s meeting. Fuda has been working for more than 60 years. He started as a young teenager...
WYTV.com
House shot up in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren. According to a police report, a 30-year-old man told police that he was in his bedroom on Third St. SW at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday when he heard gunfire and saw a bullet come through his bedroom wall.
WYTV.com
Crews battle flames at East Side home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were sent to a house fire on the East Side of Youngstown Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 100 block of South Jackson Street at 11 a.m. YFD Battalion Chief John Lightly said one person was in the home and that the person...
WYTV.com
Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike O’Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he’s accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
