essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange High School ice hockey team begins the season at 3-0
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team was off to a 3-0 start to the season through Sunday, Dec. 18. Jack Olsen had two goals and two assists, and Andrew Raymon had two goals in the 8-0 win over Newark East Side High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
EOCHS girls hoops falls in the opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School girls basketball team lost at Columbia 47-25 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Maplewood. The Lady Jaguars will visit Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and will host University High School of Newark on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS to honor its 2022 state sectional champion softball team on Jan. 5
NUTLEY, NJ — The 2022 Nutley High School softball team had a legendary run last season and captured a New Jersey state sectional championship. To commemorate this event, the Nutley High School Athletic Department will present each member of the team with a state sectional championship pendant during a special presentation on Jan. 5, at 7p.m. in the NHS gymnasium.
essexnewsdaily.com
OHS girls hoops team loses to Newark Lab to begin season
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Kenia Luna, lost to Newark Lab 40-34 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Kay’Dranique McFarlane had 11 points; A’Rina Black had 10 points, 18 rebounds and four steals; Luvenia Morton had 6 points and seven rebounds; Shad’e Gray had 3 points and eight rebounds; and Rahshanae Williams contributed 2 points and five rebounds to lead OHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Talia Baptiste had 11 points and three rebounds, Bella Galatt had 10 points and four assists, and Allie Harris had 9 points and five rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 47-25 win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls basketball team starts season 2-0
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated both Mount St. Dominic Academy and Columbia High School to begin the season. Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 20 points and six assists, junior Alexa Chapman had 11 points and four rebounds, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 7 points and 10 rebounds in the 57-37 win over Mount St. Dominic Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep bowling rolls to 4-0 start to season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had a great week defeating Millburn 5-2 and West Orange 7-0 to raise its record to 4-0 on the season. Against Millburn, the high games were by junior KC Campbell, 247; senior John Cirelli, 223; and sophomore Nicholas Dragone, 221.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS boys hoops falls to Millburn in season opener
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Esak Crawley, lost a heartbreaking 52-50 decision to Millburn High School in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Millburn. A’juwan Tiggs had 18 points, Ma’khy Acey had 10 points, Gregory Burton had 8...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS girls hoops tops Shabazz in the opener
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team defeated Shabazz 74-26 in the season opener on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Shabazz in Newark. Janasia Wilson scored 35 points and added eight assists, three rebounds and two steals to lead the IHS Lady Blue Knights. Dynasia Williams had 15 points and five rebounds; Fayiona Riley had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists; Selena Fagan had 4 points and eight rebounds; Jada Hill had 4 points and six rebounds; Serenity Rodriguez-Daves had 3 points and three rebounds; Faith Phillips had 2 points and three rebounds; Izhanay Taylor had 2 points and two rebounds; and Aniyah Duplaix had six rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys hoops tops North Star to begin the season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy 44-37 in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Sean Agard scored 18 points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds; Sheik Sheriff had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Renaldo Cambronne had 7 points and nine rebounds; and Famah Toure had 7 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the IHS Blue Knights. Jason Francois had three rebounds, Vaboue Toure had 2 points and two blocks, Denzel Ruddock had 4 points, and Princewill Onwuzurike had 1 point.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops starts season with two victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona and Newark East Side high schools to begin the season at 2-0. GRHS defeated Verona 40-27 on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Allison Snyder had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks; Savannah Steele had...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge hockey team defeats Montclair for first win
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan scored a hat trick to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 3-0 win over Montclair High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The win was the first of the season for the team, which improved...
essexnewsdaily.com
EOCHS boys basketball loses to East Side in season opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team fell to Newark East Side 55-44 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Josh Richards scored 16 points and Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points to pace the EOCHS Jaguars. Before the game, a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep basketball team opens the season with two victories
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team started the season with two victories last week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the team defeated Central 66-46 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and Coach Farrell Court. Senior guard Ethan Maynard led the Pirates with 20 points and four steals. Nineteen of his points were in the first half when the Pirates jumped to a 35-7 halftime lead. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker had 10 points, and senior center Darrius Phillips scored 8 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team tops Princeton Day for its first victory
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 1-2 on the young season. On Monday, Dec. 12, the Pirates hosted St. Augustine Prep at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and lost 4-2. Senior Max Downes opened the scoring for the Pirates just 2:50 into the contest on an assist by Colin Aker for a 1-0 lead. The Hermits tied the score later in the first period, scored two goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, and scored late in the third period to take a 4-1 lead until, with 1:46 left in the third period, SHP sophomore Matt Smith scored on an assist by junior Nicholas Schneider. Senior goalie Darren Keaveney had 28 saves for the Pirates.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS wrestling team is off to a great start, wins Irvington tournament title
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team enjoyed a busy wrestling weekend to start the season. On Friday, Dec. 16, senior captain Stacy Bloomfield wrestled at the second Garfield Girls Holiday Tournament, where she won all four of her matches with pins in the first period and won the 132-pound championship.
Four local teams in first NJWWA poll of the season
Phillipsburg is the top lehighvalleylive team in the first New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners stand at No. 10 in the poll. Warren Hills is 16th, North Hunterdon 19th and Delaware Valley 20th. Beast of the East champion Delbarton is No. 1. The top...
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Elementary School In Burlington County
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a school in Mount Laurel, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Elementary School on Ramblewood Parkway, according to Mount Laurel police.The school was evacuated and police reported there were no inj…
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
