SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Residents from South Orange, Newark and Maplewood spoke out at the South Orange Planning Board meeting on Dec. 5 in an attempt to sway board members from approving an application from Seton Hall University to expand the Richie Regan Recreation and Athletic Center, saying that the addition will exacerbate flooding in SHU’s South Orange neighborhood and the adjacent Newark neighborhood of Ivy Hill. The university applied to the planning board this summer and hearings began in October; the board has still not voted on the application, and board members said at the meeting that the board will continue to hear public comments on this matter at its January meeting.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO