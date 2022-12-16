Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team improves to 2-0 on the season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Livingston High School and Nutley High School to improve to 2-0 on the season. BHS defeated Livingston High School 45-11 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Livingston. Sophomore Ava Barker had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals; sophomore Gabrielle Kot had 10 points; junior Aniyah Brown had 8 points and six rebounds; and senior Stella Schmidt had 7 points to lead the Lady Bengals.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange and Newark residents at planning board meeting oppose Seton Hall Univ. proposal for rec center
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Residents from South Orange, Newark and Maplewood spoke out at the South Orange Planning Board meeting on Dec. 5 in an attempt to sway board members from approving an application from Seton Hall University to expand the Richie Regan Recreation and Athletic Center, saying that the addition will exacerbate flooding in SHU’s South Orange neighborhood and the adjacent Newark neighborhood of Ivy Hill. The university applied to the planning board this summer and hearings began in October; the board has still not voted on the application, and board members said at the meeting that the board will continue to hear public comments on this matter at its January meeting.
essexnewsdaily.com
SOMSD appoints three directors to district leadership roles
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At its Dec. 15 meeting, the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education approved three district appointments. Zoila A. Correa, the assistant principal at Clinton Elementary School, was appointed director of curriculum and instruction; Tunde Adedoyin has been appointed director of human resources; and Kerri Waibel has been appointed director of access and equity.
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och Academy announces Golden Path Grant for upcoming school year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy has announced the Golden Path Grant, which is open to new students entering middle or high school from a public or independent school, for the 2023-24 school year. Eligible students will receive a tuition reduction of $18,000 for the first year and $9,000 for the second year. In subsequent years, Golden Path Grant families can apply for any other tuition support program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Jane Stack
On Wednesday December 14, 2022, Jane Stack passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Bloomfield to the late Jacob and Lilian Kugelmann, Jane attended Immaculate Conception High school, class of 1950. Jane belonged to the St. Thomas September Club and the Belleville Club, where she enjoyed many activities with her friends. By nature, Jane was very friendly and a social butterfly. She also loved the beach, traveling, and dancing. Most importantly, Jane treasured her family.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kulanu launches expansion, announces partnerships with Touro and NCSY
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Building on its local success, Kulanu, a MetroWest NJ–based afterschool program for Jewish teens who are not attending a Jewish day school, will be expanding, as well as partnering with NCSY and providing academic programs from Touro University. Kulanu, a nonprofit organization, was launched...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man convicted of attempted aggravated arson
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 15 that an Essex County jury has convicted Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, of second-degree attempted aggravated arson and third-degree making terroristic threats. On Oct. 13, 2021, at about 3:20 a.m., Wilson was captured on video...
essexnewsdaily.com
Charter school in Newark and partners support scholars in need
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Great Oaks Legacy Charter School in Newark partnered with two organizations to provide gifts to scholars in need ahead of this holiday season. Precious Dreams donated comfort bags with blankets, journals, socks and more for scholars who either live in shelters, temporary homes or have been displaced, to empower them to self-comfort while navigating uncertainty. From the Sole created a “shopping experience” for the scholars, providing 100 pairs of shoes for students to choose from and setting an example for how they should expect to be treated when walking into a retail space.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville officials break ground on The Kelsey luxury apartment complex
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Mayor Michael Melham and other Belleville officials dug their ceremonial shovels into the ground on Thursday, Dec. 8, marking the beginning of construction of a six-story luxury apartment building that will be erected at the site of a shuttered foam factory. Deputy Mayor Thomas Graziano and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville holds annual Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Like a scene ripped from a holiday classic, Deputy Mayor Thomas Graziano passed out bags of a holiday favorite, chestnuts roasted over an open fire, at Belleville’s annual Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular on Dec. 10. An estimated 3,000 people joined to sing carols, play games, make crafts and enjoy hot chocolate, according to a Belleville press release.
