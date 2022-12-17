ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Rhema Christmas Lights adds off duty police officer to facilitate traffic flow after child struck

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 5 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 9-year boy remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street with his family to see the Rhema Christmas Lights according to Broken Arrow police. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Rhema Bible Church has been able to hire an off-duty police officer to facilitate traffic flow and help visitors cross the street safely.

There is no crosswalk on the stretch of West Kenosha at the intersection of N. Narcissus Avenue.

A woman who works in a business across the street said she could hear what was taking place when the 9-year-old was hit while trying to cross the road.

“So someone walked into the shop at the time, I guess, of the impact,” said Maranda Kinser. “We heard some really loud screams, it sounded like a woman screaming.”

Broken Arrow police said the 9-year-old was crossing the street with his family to see the lights when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on West Kenosha Street. Police said they were not in the crosswalk. The driver, who police said stopped to help, was not arrested or cited.

“Our facility’s manager saw that happen, he immediately ran over and called 9-1-1, said Reverend Denise Hagin Burns, the Executive Pastor of Rhema Bible Church, “I do know that the parents were giving CPR.” She said first responders responded within minutes and they took over from there.

Burns said their faith community is heartbroken about what happened on Thursday.

“We were actually having a Christmas dinner with our whole pastoral staff,” Burns said, “we stopped immediately, spent some time in prayer for the boy and the family.”

She said they have a prayer center on campus with people praying 24 hours a day, so there has been continual prayer going up for the boy and his family since the collision took place.

The church is now pleading with the public to enjoy the lights safely, by making use of the parking that is available on their campus.

There is a crosswalk right in front of the church and Burns said she would like to see visitors turn into the main entrance and drive down the main road where there is plenty of free parking available.

Ethan Hutchins, the Public Information Officer for the Broken Arrow Police Department said they want visitors to enjoy the lights safely:

“We encourage families who are attending Rhema Lights, it’s a very popular destination this time of year,” he said. “To find your nearest crosswalk and make sure you’re going to this event in a safe manner because we don’t want something like this to happen again.”

According to police, this isn’t the first time there’s been an incident. Last year a 4-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the same area while trying to cross the street to see the Christmas lights.

Burns said the church asked the city to install a 2nd crosswalk at that location at least seven years ago, but were told at the time it would be too many stoplights along Kenosha Street.

Burns said one of Rhema’s associate pastor’s reached out to the mayor on Friday to ask her to consider that option. She said next week their church staff will be meeting with the mayor and city officials to come up with a solution to prevent situations like this from happening again.

In the meantime, they will continue to try to staff the Christmas lights with off-duty police officers at night.

Friday evening FOX23 also received a statement via e-mail from Mayor Debra Wimpee.

“Yes, this is something that we can certainly consider as a part of the bigger picture of how to work with Rhema going forward,” she wrote. “Rhema has been a wonderful community partner in providing this incredible tourist attraction for families to enjoy!”

Tulsa, OK
