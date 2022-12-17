Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People
Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
12/19 WWE Raw Records 14% Increase In Viewership From Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 19 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18...
WWE NXT On 12/20 Records Highest Viewership Number Since October, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the December 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 20 drew 705,000 viewers. This number is up from the 666,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has recorded since October 24. NXT...
Alexa Bliss Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt: That Was The Most Fun I've Ever Had In My Career
Alexa Bliss says her run working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she's ever had. Bliss aligned with Wyatt in the summer of 2020, and she morphed into the Dark Alexa character that eventually showcased a number of supernatural abilities. The duo feuded with Randy Orton for several months, and the rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 37, where Bliss turned on Wyatt and helped Orton win the match. Bliss went on to introduce the Lilly doll, and she had a singles run in her dark persona before she eventually returned to her "normal" self.
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Willow Nightingale Reveals What A 'Heel Willow' Could Look Like
Willow Nightingale is one of the most fan friendly and infection personalities in wrestling, always competing with a smile on her face. Nightingale is a natural babyface and one of the most likeable wrestlers on television. Her personality has helped her make a strong connection with the fans as she tries to bring in the mom and wife demographic.
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
WWE Releasing Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK, Gresham To Debut In Wrestling REVOLVER | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Matt Riddle Says He's 'Working On Himself' And 'Couldn't Be Happier Or Healthier'
Matt Riddle breaks his silence. On the December 4 episode of WWE Raw, Riddle was written off television courtesy of Solo Sikoa. Riddle was stretchered out of the arena and it was was announced that he would be out of action for six weeks. It was later reported by Cassidy...
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/19): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 19, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Alex Riley Comments On His Return To The Ring, Says He Wants To Get Back Out There
Alex Riley comments on his return to the ring and says he wans to get back out there. Riley worked in WWE for several years, and he was prominently featured as The Miz's protégé. During this run, he faced stars like John Cena. Riley eventually broke off on his own and had a singles run. He later transitioned to a commentary role before he started wrestling again on the NXT brand. Riley was ultimately released on May 6, 2016. Though he had announced that he was planning an in-ring return 2019, it never became a reality.
John Cena Wrestling, Sasha Banks-NJPW | The List & Ya Boy 12/21/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van are LIVE to talk all the WWE, AEW and NJPW wrestling news for December 21, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one...
Interview With Jake Hager's Hat, MJF's AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. - Our friends over at The Universal Wrestling Podcast have scored a very rare interview with Jake Hager's hat. You can see that full interview linked above. - A new trailer for AEW Fight Forever spotlighting MJF has been...
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
