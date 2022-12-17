ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Fightful

Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%

Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Fightful

Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Fightful

Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People

Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
Fightful

Alexa Bliss Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt: That Was The Most Fun I've Ever Had In My Career

Alexa Bliss says her run working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she's ever had. Bliss aligned with Wyatt in the summer of 2020, and she morphed into the Dark Alexa character that eventually showcased a number of supernatural abilities. The duo feuded with Randy Orton for several months, and the rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 37, where Bliss turned on Wyatt and helped Orton win the match. Bliss went on to introduce the Lilly doll, and she had a singles run in her dark persona before she eventually returned to her "normal" self.
Fightful

Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle

Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Fightful

Willow Nightingale Reveals What A 'Heel Willow' Could Look Like

Willow Nightingale is one of the most fan friendly and infection personalities in wrestling, always competing with a smile on her face. Nightingale is a natural babyface and one of the most likeable wrestlers on television. Her personality has helped her make a strong connection with the fans as she tries to bring in the mom and wife demographic.
Fightful

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV

AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Fightful

Alex Riley Comments On His Return To The Ring, Says He Wants To Get Back Out There

Alex Riley comments on his return to the ring and says he wans to get back out there. Riley worked in WWE for several years, and he was prominently featured as The Miz's protégé. During this run, he faced stars like John Cena. Riley eventually broke off on his own and had a singles run. He later transitioned to a commentary role before he started wrestling again on the NXT brand. Riley was ultimately released on May 6, 2016. Though he had announced that he was planning an in-ring return 2019, it never became a reality.
Fightful

Fightful

