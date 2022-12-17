Alex Riley comments on his return to the ring and says he wans to get back out there. Riley worked in WWE for several years, and he was prominently featured as The Miz's protégé. During this run, he faced stars like John Cena. Riley eventually broke off on his own and had a singles run. He later transitioned to a commentary role before he started wrestling again on the NXT brand. Riley was ultimately released on May 6, 2016. Though he had announced that he was planning an in-ring return 2019, it never became a reality.

12 HOURS AGO