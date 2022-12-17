ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Craven Co. students, Marines celebrate holiday season

By Claire Curry
 5 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools treated military members on Friday for their service ahead of the holidays.

Brinson Memorial Elementary School held its Kinder Caroling concert for their families and special guests. Kindergarteners belted their hearts out to some holiday classics and touched some of our service men and women at Cherry Point with song.

“To see little kids singing, kind of get you into the Christmas spirit, you know, just enjoy the day,” said PFC Kevin Lamasters.

The gymnasium was filled with parents, families and service members all excited to hear what songs were in store.

“It means everything because the family means everything for me. So it’s the most important thing in life I believe,” said father and CPL Derick Jimenez.

Some of the obvious fan-favorite songs from kids were “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” according to Cara Majors and Benjamin Jimenez, two kindergarteners from Brinson Memorial.

“I almost busted out and joined them. But I didn’t want to ruin the show,” said Chaplain for MAG 14, Jon Neil.

After the concert, students showed their appreciation to the service members with cards and took the time to get to know one another.

“I talked to some of the kids and just told them it was evident they had really worked hard, practiced a lot on their songs, and I appreciated it,” said Neil. “Of course, they got big smiles on their faces, you know, so they were obviously happy to have their parents here, have us here and just filled my heart with joy.”

Many of the Marines said they weren’t going home for the holidays this year, so this event meant everything to them.

