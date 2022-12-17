ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wreaths Across America happening Saturday, volunteers wanted

By Brandon Kyc
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — Saturday marks the annual laying of holiday wreaths at both Woodlawn and Bath National Cemeteries, as part of Wreaths Across America, with help still being needed.

According to officials, volunteers are still needed to help put down thousands of wreaths at both locations.

Happening at the Bath National Cemetery, there will be over 6,000 wreaths that need to be put down, that ceremony takes place at noon on Saturday.

In Elmira, Over 5,000 wreaths will be put on headstones at Woodlawn National Cemetery, that ceremony will start at 9 a.m.

The public is encouraged to attend these events and take part in the yearly tradition.

