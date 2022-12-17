ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Would be robber sentenced to prison

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjnDt_0jldrr7400

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An armed robber, whose victim ignored his demand for money and told him if he needed money to get a job, is sentenced to prison.

Billy Payne, 64, pleaded guilty Friday, December 16, 2022, to a lesser charge of attempted aggravated robbery for a 3-year prison sentence.

Related Story: Texoma’s Most Wanted suspect back in jail for robbery

Payne was placed on Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list December 2 and booked into jail the same day. He was wanted after failing to show for a court hearing in November on his robbery charge.

In March 2019 police said Payne went up to a man in King’s Food on 9th Street asking for money, and the man told him he did not speak English.
He said Payne followed him out and pulled a knife and told him, “You have a car, so you have money.”
He said when he turned around, Payne began waving a knife and said, “Bring it on.”
The victim said he told Payne to go get a job if he needed money, and got in his car and called police.
Police said when they arrived, Payne was still holding the knife.
Jail records show that Payne has 50 arrests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Second alleged check forgery suspect indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect is now indicted in an alleged forging and identification theft operation in a Wichita Falls apartment. James Robert Dickerson is indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity-fraud and ID theft. John Wade Williams was indicted on the charge in July. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arrest made in alleged home invasion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —  Wichita Falls Police arrest robbery suspect and victim in alleged “drug rip.” According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 10, 2022, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Borton Street for a burglary. The victim told them three men entered their house and held them and another victim, Daryl Torres, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton man charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several firearm charges, including reckless conduct. According to court documents, Lawton Police officers were called out to 35-year-old Maximilano Rodriguez’s home on NE Willow Way lane Monday afternoon, on reports of shots fired. When they got there, officers reportedly found...
LAWTON, OK
Graham Leader

YCSO makes arrest on aggravated kidnapping, assault warrants

Jesus Ramon Espino was arrested Thursday on Young County warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which reportedly occurred in November. Espino, 25, was arrested on the two Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 warrants at a residence in Graham.On Nov. 22, Graham Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Blewett Street in Graham in reference to a terroristic threat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers met with Rebecca Rachelle Duran, who reported she was threatened with a handgun by Espino and forced to get into a vehicle.Duran was interviewed by a member...
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man jailed for allegedly shooting at the ground

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at someone he said was chasing him. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:30 p.m., police were sent to an address on Tyler Street for a high priority gunshots call. The officers were told Marcos Skinner had fired […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the week: Burglary at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7. It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine. If you have […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man pleads guilty in Burk home invasion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man pleaded guilty in a home invasion case last April and gets probation. Conner Brewer was placed on 5 years probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight on December 16, 2022, for burglary with intent to commit another felony.Burkburnett police said he went to a couple’s home with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Two Walters residents charged with bringing contraband into jail

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Walters residents are in custody, each facing charges of bringing contraband into the jail and other drug related charges. According to court documents, Connie Mannie was pulled over after he was seen weaving across several lanes on Highway 5. During the traffic stop, he was...
WALTERS, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy