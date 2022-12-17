Read full article on original website
Charlevoix girls win third straight, Pletcher gets point No. 1,000 for Lancers
EAST JORDAN — The second try at getting in the East Jordan vs. Charlevoix girls’ basketball game was a success, at least for the Rayders. After the game was originally called off due to EJ schools being closed due to sickness last Friday, Charlevoix made the trip down to East Jordan Wednesday and...
Reigning 4A state champ Curtis handles O’Dea in early-season basketball clash
“I feel like it was a Seattle vs. Tacoma match and Tacoma pulled it out on this one,” said Curtis guard Zoom Diallo.
A golf wager, an uncomfortable pair of sweats - and a convincing Curtis win over O'Dea
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - It's no secret in the Washington basketball fraternity, few have a closer friendship than Curtis' Tim Kelly and O'Dea's Jason Kerr. The two multiple WIAA-title winning coaches root for each, but rarely have played against each other in a regular-season game - until ...
