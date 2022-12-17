Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer

An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured an officer with the Kansas City International Airport on Friday morning.

Lacy Perry, 34, is charged in Platte County with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer.

The incident began early Friday morning at around 4:45 a.m. when KCI police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a satellite airport economy lot.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle with a man and woman inside, but the vehicle fled and a chase began.

The chase later ended when the vehicle Perry was in crashed near Bern Street and Cookingham Drive, which is near KCI.

An additional KCI Airport Officer responded and was assisting with taking Perry and a man in custody when a struggle began.

During the struggle, that officer was shot in the leg, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Perry's bond is set at $50,000.

—

