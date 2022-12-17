Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller
In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne hits double-digit wins, rolls past Winthrop
Excitement is building on The Bluff, and with good reason. Duquesne notched its 10th men’s basketball victory of the season Wednesday in its final nonconference game to carry a double-digit wins total into Atlantic 10 play for just the fourth time in program history. Dae Dae Grant scored 21...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day
Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power
The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Win over nemesis Knoch gives Highlands girls basketball team shot of confidence
The Highlands girls basketball team was back at it in practice Tuesday afternoon, one day after a big Section 1-4A victory over Knoch and one day before a nonsection clash with undefeated Armstrong. Six games into the season, the Golden Rams are optimistic about what they have done and where...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Norwin tops Class 6A poll
There is a new No. 1 in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. Undefeated Norwin surged into the top spot after some impressive wins over other ranked teams. Norwin (6-0), which began the season at No. 4, knocked off Class 4A No. 1 South Fayette (43-40), 4A No. 2 Indiana (47-28), 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (50-23) and 5A No. 4 Latrobe (59-21).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school wrestling notebook: Butler ends Waynesburg’s winning streak at 42
When Butler defeated Waynesburg, 40-32, in wrestling Saturday, it was the Raiders’ first loss to a WPIAL team in 42 matches. The Golden Tornado have been on the brink of reaching the WPIAL elite in recent years, and winning the Kiski Area Duals launched them to a new level.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin grad Alyssa Laukus already showing promise as freshman with Chatham women's basketball
Chatham women’s basketball coach David Saur has been at his craft for 15 years and has coached at all three NCAA levels. In that time, he hasn’t had a team like the one he has this season: all freshmen and sophomores. But the early results have shown this...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite being shorthanded, Latrobe wrestling team still too much for Derry
Latrobe is one of the top wrestling teams in Class 3A. When and if they get healthy, the sixth-ranked Wildcats (4-1) hope to be one of the teams vying for the WPIAL title. The Wildcats were missing three starters Monday in their annual holiday match against Derry, and they didn’t have a problem with the young and inexperienced Trojans, winning 66-12.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt
It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell grad Nikki Scherer back to close book on roller-coaster track career at Pitt
Nikki Scherer will be the first to admit it. Her track and field career at Pitt hasn’t gone the way she had hoped. After winning the PIAA Class AA title in the 400 meters as a senior at Burrell, Scherer figured she would go to Pitt and pick up right where she left off. But it didn’t happen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job
Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 19, 2022: Gemma Walker’s perfect night at line sparks Peters Township
Gemma Walker scored 26 points and was a perfect 20 for 20 from the free-throw line to lead Peters Township to a 60-49 victory over Baldwin in Section 2-6A girls basketball Monday night. Natalie Wetzel scored 19 points and Bri Morreale added 11 points for Peters (6-1, 2-0). Katie Luccarelli...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One of Franco Harris' last public appearances was at North Allegheny's Ingomar Middle School
Just moments before Franco Harris’s surprise appearance to students at Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12, as he walked toward the doors of the auditorium, he was warm, approachable and genuine with the few who were waiting in the lobby. Harris was vibrant and enthusiastic. And it clearly generated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel selects California educator as head of middle school
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel has selected a California educator to head its Middle School, according to an announcement on Dec. 19 from SSA President Bart Griffith Jr. Michelle Merson will become the academy’s head of Middle Shool, effective July 1, 2023, to replace Amy Nixon who has announced her plans to retire.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lawsuit blames woman's death on Mt. Lebanon revitalization project
The family of a woman who died after she fell on a construction cone being used as part of the Mt. Lebanon Vibrant Uptown project on Washington Road has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Bonnie L. Coester, 87, of Mt. Lebanon, was walking to her car parked in front of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 21, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. St. Joseph HS plans cash bash. St. Joseph High School...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Christmas services, AARP and more in North Hills
Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. The 6 p.m. family service is a lively service that includes singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. Nursery is available for the family service only. The 8 p.m. watch night service will be a meditative style of worship centering around prayer and scripture with acoustic carols and candle lighting. At the 10 p.m. traditional worship service, we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through bell choirs, brass, and carols, communion and the lighting of candles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew's unforced error
In 2019, when running for office, Doug Chew made a loud and proud campaign promise. Send him to the courthouse as a Westmoreland County commissioner, and he would take 60% of his paycheck and donate it to the drug court. The people listened. They gave him the job. Like other...
