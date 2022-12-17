ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller

In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne hits double-digit wins, rolls past Winthrop

Excitement is building on The Bluff, and with good reason. Duquesne notched its 10th men’s basketball victory of the season Wednesday in its final nonconference game to carry a double-digit wins total into Atlantic 10 play for just the fourth time in program history. Dae Dae Grant scored 21...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day

Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power

The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Norwin tops Class 6A poll

There is a new No. 1 in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. Undefeated Norwin surged into the top spot after some impressive wins over other ranked teams. Norwin (6-0), which began the season at No. 4, knocked off Class 4A No. 1 South Fayette (43-40), 4A No. 2 Indiana (47-28), 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (50-23) and 5A No. 4 Latrobe (59-21).
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite being shorthanded, Latrobe wrestling team still too much for Derry

Latrobe is one of the top wrestling teams in Class 3A. When and if they get healthy, the sixth-ranked Wildcats (4-1) hope to be one of the teams vying for the WPIAL title. The Wildcats were missing three starters Monday in their annual holiday match against Derry, and they didn’t have a problem with the young and inexperienced Trojans, winning 66-12.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt

It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job

Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 21, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. St. Joseph HS plans cash bash. St. Joseph High School...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Christmas services, AARP and more in North Hills

Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. The 6 p.m. family service is a lively service that includes singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. Nursery is available for the family service only. The 8 p.m. watch night service will be a meditative style of worship centering around prayer and scripture with acoustic carols and candle lighting. At the 10 p.m. traditional worship service, we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through bell choirs, brass, and carols, communion and the lighting of candles.
GIBSONIA, PA

