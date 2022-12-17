ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

South Florida women rally past No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored all four of South Florida's points in overtime and finished with 23 points as the Bulls beat No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 on Wednesday in the San Diego Invitational. South Florida needed the extra-time victory after losing in overtime on Tuesday in a...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy