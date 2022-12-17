Read full article on original website
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
HBO Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in True Detective Season 4
When the first season of True Detective was released it was both a critical and commercial hit with everyone loving it. True Detective Season 2 was somewhat of a letdown and Season 3 was a step off from what came before. Now, HBO is working on the fourth season of the series title, True Detective: Night Country, that will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, with Issa Lopez serving as showrunner. Lopez has been rounding out the cast of the series with other talent like Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw and we have yet to see anything from the new season until now. HBO released a teaser of what's to come in 2023 that showed new footage of upcoming series like The Last of Us and has even given us our first look at Foster in True Detective: Night Country. You can check it out below!
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
3 Times ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters Were Brutally Honest With Rory Gilmore
Rory Gilmore's life was pretty blessed. She didn't always see it. That's why we love the few 'Gilmore Girls' moments in which people got real with Rory.
Stephen King Jokes About Best Reading Order for Newcomers
With over 60 novels published and 200 short stories, the idea of diving into Stephen King's entire library of books can naturally seem daunting. Luckily for anyone that is not yet a Constant Reader but wants to become one, the modern master of horror has released a hilarious guide for anyone that hasn't read one of his books. Replying to a viral tweet asking for Stephen King recommendations for a newcomer, King simply wrote: "You should start with CARRIE and read EVERYTHING! HAHAHAHAHAHA." King's hilarious reply now has over 60k favorites on Twitter.
Justified: City Primeval First Look Reveals Timothy Olyphant's Return
FX's Justified revival, Justified: City Primeval, has released a first look at Timothy Olyphant's return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. A new image, shared by Entertainment Weekly, offers up a first look at the character in the story that picks up a decade after the end of the original series. Fans of last saw the character in the Justified finale where he had his final showdown and left Harlan County behind. The new series will debut summer of 2023 and according to showrunner Dave Andron, it will be a very new series.
Superman Fan Art Imagines Wolfgang Novogratz as James Gunn’s Man of Steel
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a major transitional period due to the recent merger completing. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made it his mission to find a Kevin Feige type leader for their new DC Studios imprint, and they found it in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran recently delivered an official slate of projects that includes a Superman movie that's being written by the director and will not feature Henry Cavill. The new Superman movie will focus on a much younger Man of Steel who just arrived in Metropolis and is working at the Daily Planet. Fans have been wondering who could play the character with names like David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and even Wolfgang Novogratz. The latter of the names has starred in a bunch of Netflix movies and even has the look to play Superman. One artist took it upon themselves to design what the actor could look like as the iconic DC character.
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" in The Witcher
The Witcher Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill, and Netflix is aiming to end things on a high note. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the team aims to deliver "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill's take on Geralt of Rivia. A big part of Season 3 will revolve around events from the Andrzej Sapkowski book Time of Contempt (with one pretty notable location from Blood of Elves). While the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich does see this as an ending of sorts for the character, with Geralt having a new mission in Season 4.
The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Responds to SNL Parody
Jennifer Coolidge has absolutely become a household name, between decades of starring in beloved films and a now-award-winning tenure on The White Lotus. The actress' mannerisms and energy have become so specific that they're almost instantly recognizable — something that the recent holiday episode of Saturday Night Live decided to play with, through a sketch of cast member Chloe Fineman impersonating Coolidge reacting to a string of holiday-related things. In a post on her Instagram, Coolidge reacted to the sketch, and praised Fineman's portrayal of her.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn
The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.
James Gunn Promises Synergy Between DC Studios and DC Comics
James Gunn and Peter Safran are actively building the DC Universe from scratch, an all-new franchise set to be a direct competitor to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the outfit's initial slate has yet to be unveiled, it's said the DC Universe will be a cross-medium effort between live-action films and television shows, animated films and series, and video games. The biggest piece of the puzzle—the very source material its all based on—seems to be missing entirely.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Shares Details About Bill Murray's Character
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's director is teasing Bill Murray's role in the upcoming MCU adventure. While not a ton is known about the upcoming plot to the movie, the comedian's presence has raised quite a few eyebrows online. It's not like you get an actor of that stature to play a small role in this. Reed's comments to Entertainment Weekly about the mysterious character being someone from the Quantum Realm also adds a ton of intrigue as fans don't know what to expect from Kang the Conqueror's domain down there. It feels like the Marvel villain is holding all the cards looking at that first trailer. But, Murray's character has to play a role in this somehow. He's connected to the Pym family and their dalliances in the Quantum Realm before Scott ever even entered the picture. One thing is sure, Phase 5 is starting off with a bang and the beloved comedian is right there in the middle of it. Check out what Peyton Reed had to say right here.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
Iron Man 3's Shane Black Reveals Christmas Setting Wasn't His Idea
Marvel Studios has been busy promoting Hawkeye, its first Disney+ show set during the holiday season. On top of that, the House of Ideas released the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special earlier this month, creating the perfect one-two punch for Marvel fans looking to get in on the seasonal action. Long before either of those projects were released, however, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had its first Christmas movie in Iron Man 3.
The Last of Us Reveals New Look at HBO Series
To cap off the end of 2022, and tease what they have to come in 2023, HBO has released a new promo that offers fresh footage from a host of new shows coming to the premium cable network including the highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us. Featuring footage of Pedro Pascal as Jolie and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, plus a tease of the game's notorious Clickers come to life, the series is prominently featured within the video which you can find below. In their recap of new content coming to their service, The Last of Us is actually the first thing shown, arriving right before new footage from Succession season 4. The series will be the first to arrive, but that it has such a big spot shows how confident HBO is in the material.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
