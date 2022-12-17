Congressional Bill Throws Army Player’s NFL Dreams in Question

An amendment passed by Congress this week could impact the pro dreams of Andre Carter II and other athletes at service academies across the nation.

Over the last three years, athletes who graduated from service academies have been allowed to defer active-duty service for two years to pursue a career in professional sports. But, for players like Army linebacker Andre Carter II, that dream may no longer be a reality in the wake of a new congressional bill that could alter that privilege.

Carter, a talented senior tabbed as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and other athletes in his position could no longer be allowed to delay active-duty if President Joe Biden signs the newly introduced amendment. Congressional leaders proposed in their annual defense authorization bill that allowing athletes to delay active-duty upon graduation should be considered “a breach of agreement to serve as an officer,” according to the Military Times . The bill was approved by Congress on Thursday, and could reach Biden as soon as next week.

On Friday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Tisha Thompson reported Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) introduced the amendment that could put the pro dreams of college athletes at service academies across the nation on hold. However, shortly after the report was released, Gallagher, a former U.S. Marine, released a statement acknowledging that he intends to work to find a resolution that would grandfather current athletes “into the current system.”

“I will be working with my colleagues to identify a legislative fix that addresses this issue by grandfathering in existing athletes into the current system,” Gallagher said, via ESPN .

Pennsylvania rep Brendan Boyle later vowed to work with Gallagher on a resolution, sharing a tweet that read : “I will be happy to join my colleague @RepGallagher and make this fix bipartisan.”

During the committee debate this week, Gallagher, who represents Wisconsin’s eighth district, reportedly offered an explanation as to why he supported changing the 2019 law. The amendment would alter a clause in Section 553 of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“When a midshipman or a cadet opts to put off their service obligation to pursue a career as a professional athlete, in effect, it means they removed an opportunity from an individual who is committed to carrying out their service obligation immediately following graduation. My amendment would prohibit that,” Gallagher said, via ESPN . “It would require them to fulfill their obligation prior to going pro for whatever sport. We’re talking about average acceptance rates of about 10% at these service academies. So that means there are thousands of patriotic Americans who do not have the opportunity to attend a military service academy.”

Although it remains unclear whether or not Biden will sign the bill into law, his decision to do so would drastically alter the outlook for Carter and his peers. Currently, Army graduates are obligated to do five years of active duty and three years in the individual ready reserve.

Considered by many as one of the top prospects in next year’s draft, Carter, if allowed, would have the opportunity to become Army’s first first-round pick since 1947 and the program’s third drafted player since ’69. In his 36 career games, Carter has amassed 96 career tackles, 19 sacks and two interceptions.