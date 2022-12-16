Read full article on original website
US STOCKS-Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday after a fresh batch of data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path; with Micron's glum forecastadding to a downbeat mood. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oand Amazon.com...
What Makes Pinnacle West (PNW) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as economic data fans rate hike worries
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Thursday after fresh data underscored strength in the U.S. economy and aggravated concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued policy tightening.
Chinese Education Stocks Surge into Year End
The financial markets tend to move in cycles. Prior to this year, domestic equities served as a top-performing asset class dating back to the Great Recession. The historic bull market that began in early 2009 saw many U.S.-based companies experience stellar returns in the years that followed. These companies really flourished and handily outperformed their Asian counterparts. In fact, as we can see below, large-cap U.S. stocks dominated emerging market equities over the last decade.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps with help Nike, FedEx and consumer sentiment
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes rallied on Wednesday and were on track for their biggest one-day percentage gain so far this month with help from upbeat Nike NKE.N and FedEx FDX.N quarterly updates, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors. Nike...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading. Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose...
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Engineering - R and D Services sector might want to consider either ChampionX (CHX) or Altair Engineering (ALTR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great...
CCEP or MNST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Beverages - Soft drinks sector might want to consider either Coca-Cola European (CCEP) or Monster Beverage (MNST). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value...
After Hours Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : CSCO, CMCSA, C, EQRX, BHC, SNAP, AUY, VZ, WYNN, UBER, TQQQ, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.32 to 10,942.82. The total After hours volume is currently 109,081,220 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.32, with 8,743,511 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is...
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
Dow Analyst Moves: CAT
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Caterpillar is the #24 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CAT claims the #395 spot. Looking...
China Stock Market May Find Support On Thursday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has closed lower in five straight sessions, falling more than 105 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,070-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Stock Market News for Dec 20, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower for the fourth successive days on Monday. Valuation of major indexes has fallen to the lowest level in five weeks. Market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Is Performance Food (PFGC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Why Is Medtronic (MDT) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Medtronic (MDT). Shares have lost about 2.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Medtronic due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
ARWR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.65, changing hands as high as $38.25 per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
