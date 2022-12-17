Read full article on original website
Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series at the Last Minute: We ‘Want Madmartigan Back’
Nearly a fairy tale ending. Val Kilmer wanted to reprise the role of Madmartigan for the Willow reboot series — but was forced to pull out at the last minute. "We really wanted Val to come be in the show," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, November 29, explaining […]
Rooster's Story Was The Key To Getting Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun: Maverick
Soaring to critical acclaim and box office riches, "Top Gun: Maverick" will not only be remembered as a rare sequel-reboot that's better than the original but as one of the most successful films of the early 2020s. Starring "Mission Impossible's" Tom Cruise as the titular loose-cannon Navy pilot with a predilection for ignoring authority, "Maverick" forced the character to take an unfamiliar and uncomfortable leadership position over a new class of Top Gun students.
Thanks To Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell Has Made Tom Cruise’s Infamous Christmas List. How He Celebrates
Glen Powell gets a special Christmas gift from Tom Cruise now, and he's turned it into a celebration all its own.
Washington Examiner
Top Gun: Maverick named best film of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick is the best film of 2022, according to the National Board of Review. Tom Cruise's return as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was the most successful box-office hit of the year, raking in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. "Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture by National Board of Review
“Top Gun: Maverick” has been named best picture by the National Board of Review, the organization announced Thursday. The big acting winners included Colin Farrell taking the best actor prize for “The Banshees of Inisherin” after coming off the New York Film Critics Circle win earlier this month. Two NBR winners in the last 12 years have translated to Oscar winners — Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) and Will Smith for “King Richard” (2021). For winners becoming eventual nominees, only three men were snubbed by the Academy in the end — Oscar Isaac for “A Most Violent Year”...
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
Tom Cruise Thanks Top Gun Fans While In Free Fall
It's no secret that "Top Gun: Maverick" has had an absolutely massive year at the box office. In fact, it is on track to close out 2022 as the highest-grossing movie of the year, domestically and worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). Whether it can hold on against "Avatar: The Way of Water" as the definitive winner of the year remains to be seen, but the fact of the matter is that "Maverick" has earned its place as a bona fide blockbuster by breathing new life into Cruise's beloved action classic from 1986.
Sarah Chalke Was Scared And Thrilled To Film Firefly Lane Scenes With No Makeup
Those who need to see some good, old-fashioned female friendships should look no further than Netflix's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "Firefly Lane." The story follows the lasting friendship of two women, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). The pair become friends as teenagers, and the friendship lasts well into their 30s and 40s. While a cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 is still causing trouble in the first part of Season 2, fans are hopeful the lifelong friends will reconcile.
Ranking Every James Cameron Movie From Worst To Best
The films of James Cameron are full of compelling contradictions. For decades he has been at the forefront of cinematic technology, yet his cutting-edge techniques are put to the service of old-fashioned (sometimes clichéd) storytelling. He's a bleeding heart liberal and peacenik, but is fascinated with military hardware and violence on screen. His films are personal and idiosyncratic, and sometimes downright weird, but have proven to be some of the most popular movies of all time.
