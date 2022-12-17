Read full article on original website
Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
Housing Solutions in need of volunteers to operate emergency shelters for people to stay warm
TULSA, Okla. — Those helping people on the streets stay warm need your help. Tulsa Housing Solutions said they need dozens of volunteers by Wednesday evening so they can open up multiple emergency shelters. Housing Solutions told FOX23 Tuesday night that the infrastructure is in place to open emergency...
Local nonprofits work to find those in need of warm shelter
TULSA, Okla. — Two local nonprofits are out on the streets working to find those in need of a warm place to sleep. Zak Bates with City Lights Foundation was one of five volunteers going all through Tulsa trying to give those without a home a warm place to sleep.
City of Broken Arrow releases their Winter Weather plan to residents
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow alerted residents Wednesday afternoon about the Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. “Total snow accumulation is generally expected to be light with blowing snow that could impact visibility while driving,” the city said in a statement. “Please monitor local forecasts to stay updated on the weather conditions.”
Candle light vigil honors homeless people who died in 2022
TULSA, Okla. — A candle light vigil was held at the Tulsa Day Center on Wednesday evening and as the cold weather moves in the people behind the event said the incoming weather could be life or death for Tulsa’s homeless community. At the service, candles were lit...
TFD urges Oklahomans to be aware of possible carbon monoxide risks
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is warning Oklahoma residents about possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to home heating systems and supplemental devices. More than 400 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning yearly and more than 20,000 people are treated at the emergency room. If someone breathes too much carbon monoxide, the person’s heart and lungs don’t get enough oxygen.
VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans
TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday. Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
A grieving mother now gives art therapy supplies to local youth crisis center in memory of her son
TULSA, Okla. — Yonna Creason is a mother who lost her son, Gavin in May two years ago. “We lost Gavin in 2020,” said Creason. “And he was our baby, our youngest son. I think as a grieving mother, I just really, I don’t think as a parent you ever stop wanting to parent. It’s been hard and I think when you lose a child, there’s nothing like it.”
Roosevelt’s extends hours for remainder of week leading up to Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown restaurant with extra holiday cheer announced their extended, holiday hours Tuesday. “This week and this week only, we want you to soak up all the Christmas cheer,” Roosevelt’s wrote on Facebook. “Our bar will be open an extra hour for your to enjoy!”
Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
Operations continue at Stillwater Regional Airport after overweight military plane lands on runway
STILLWATER, Okla. — Operations continue at Stillwater Regional Airport after the runway was damaged during an “unauthorized military aircraft operation.”. The runway has been temporarily patched while crews evaluate potential long-term damage. A U.S. Air Force C17 Globe Master landed at the airport around noon on Sunday. The...
BA City Manager provides update on EPA testing near former Broken Arrow landfill
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s City Manager, Michael Spurgeon, has provided an update on the testing the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has recently conducted during their investigation into hazardous materials found on a private property, near E. Kenosha St. and S. 219th E. Ave, in Broken Arrow.
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office hands out $50 gift cards at traffic stops
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is spreading holiday cheer by giving away $50 gift cards to unsuspecting citizens. On Tuesday, the officers of RCSO partnered with JT Septic to give away $1,000 worth of gift cards by performing fake traffic stops and surprising drivers. It’s the second year RCSO...
TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
