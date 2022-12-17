ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WMATA: Woman stabs man on Metro Red Line

By Foster Meyerson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlYf4_0jldpSJR00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department said a woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train headed toward Glenmont shortly after 12 a.m. Friday.

Medics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man accused of giving 13-year-old girl ride, sexually assaulting her in Prince William County

Police said the stabbing occurred after an argument between the two.

Officers located the woman who was involved in the fight at Farragut North where she was arrested. She was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Person fatally struck by Amtrak train in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday morning in York County. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the intersection of Mooretown Road and Cameron Circle around 11:07 a.m. The person, who has not...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Info on SUV sought after shots fired into York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for information after shots were fired into an occupied home late last month. The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened on November 30 in the 100 block of Byrd Lane, just off George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.
YORK COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Woman, 2 Men Accused in Northern Virginia Cash for Gold Scheme

Three people accused of intimidating a man and forcing him to drain his bank accounts in Fairfax County, Virginia, in October likely committed similar crimes, police say, and authorities are asking for any other victims to come forward. A man was driving on Interstate 495 Oct. 29 when he stopped...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he’d been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Police announced Kara Faulkner’s arrest on Wednesday morning....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy