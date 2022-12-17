WMATA: Woman stabs man on Metro Red Line
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department said a woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train headed toward Glenmont shortly after 12 a.m. Friday.
Medics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the stabbing occurred after an argument between the two.
Officers located the woman who was involved in the fight at Farragut North where she was arrested. She was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
